Diablo 4 Druid class and skills guide

The shape-shifting Diablo 4 Druid was one of the first Diablo 4 classes revealed way back at BlizzCon 2019, and has a unique skill of transforming between other wild forms, the Werebear and Werewolf, which form an integral part of his gameplay in this RPG game.

The Diablo 4 release date is still a way off so we’re waiting to see how the Druid actually plays, but we’ve got everything we know so far about this Diablo 2-inspired character. His playstyle and skills are all detailed here, from the basic skills to the ultimate ones, including the complete skill tree.

Playstyle

The Druid commands the elements of wind, storm, and earth, harnessing them into magical power that forms his attacks. And for avid Diablo fans, it’s a call back to Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction where the class was last seen. Although, in Diablo 4, the Druid will seemingly take on a refreshed look and skill tree that players haven’t experienced before. Previously controlling fire magic and stepping boldly towards becoming at one with nature.

During the gameplay preview, the Druid can be seen accompanied by two wolves and can also be joined by other companions – ravens and creeper vines.

Basic skills

Here’s a breakdown of all the known Druid skills, separated by their skill type:

Earthspike – Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for X damage. Each time Earthspike hits an enemy, the chance to deal Crushing Blow increases by 10%. Generates 12 spirit

– Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for X damage. Each time Earthspike hits an enemy, the chance to deal Crushing Blow increases by 10%. Generates 12 spirit Shred – Shapeshift into a Werewolf and shred an enemy dealing X damage. 30% chance to strike twice. Generates 8 spirit

– Shapeshift into a Werewolf and shred an enemy dealing X damage. 30% chance to strike twice. Generates 8 spirit Storm Strike – Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing lightning damage split between the target and up to three nearby enemies. Generates 12 spirit

– Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing lightning damage split between the target and up to three nearby enemies. Generates 12 spirit Maul – Shapeshift into a Werebear and maul an enemy dealing X damage and fortifying the Druid for a specific amount of life. Take 30% decreased damage until all of their fortified life is removed. Generates 18 spirit

– Shapeshift into a Werebear and maul an enemy dealing X damage and fortifying the Druid for a specific amount of life. Take 30% decreased damage until all of their fortified life is removed. Generates 18 spirit Wind Shear – Conjure a blade of wind that deals X damage as well as increasing movement speed by 5% for three seconds, max 30%. Generates 12 spirit

Spirit skills

Pulverize – Deal X damage to nearby enemies by shapeshifting into a Werebear and slamming the ground. Costs 30 spirit

– Deal X damage to nearby enemies by shapeshifting into a Werebear and slamming the ground. Costs 30 spirit Landslide – Crush enemies between three pillars of earth dealing X damage with each. Additional 10% chance to deal a Crushing Blow. Costs 30 spirit

– Crush enemies between three pillars of earth dealing X damage with each. Additional 10% chance to deal a Crushing Blow. Costs 30 spirit Tornado – Conjure a vortex that moves outwards and curves in a random direction, dealing X damage every second. Costs 20 spirit

Defensive skills

Cyclone Armor – Protection of powerful winds grant 15% ranged damage reduction. If an enemy in melee range hits Druid, up to a 15% chance the winds knock it back

– Protection of powerful winds grant 15% ranged damage reduction. If an enemy in melee range hits Druid, up to a 15% chance the winds knock it back Earthen Bulwark – Rocks surround the Druid for three seconds making them unstoppable and absorbing damage. Once over, the rocks shatter, dealing X% of the remaining shield amount to nearby enemies. While unstoppable, crowd control effects are removed and prevented. Cooldown: 15 seconds

– Rocks surround the Druid for three seconds making them unstoppable and absorbing damage. Once over, the rocks shatter, dealing X% of the remaining shield amount to nearby enemies. While unstoppable, crowd control effects are removed and prevented. Cooldown: 15 seconds Trample – Rush forward as a Werebear, dealing X damage and stunning enemies for 0.5 seconds. Cooldown: 10 seconds

– Rush forward as a Werebear, dealing X damage and stunning enemies for 0.5 seconds. Cooldown: 10 seconds Debilitating Roar – Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow with ferocity, reducing nearby enemies’ attack speed by 22% for five seconds. Cooldown: 20 seconds

– Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow with ferocity, reducing nearby enemies’ attack speed by 22% for five seconds. Cooldown: 20 seconds Ravenous Bite – Shapeshift into a Werewolf and tear an enemy’s flesh dealing X damage and healing the Druid for a fixed amount of life. Cooldown: 10 seconds

Wrath skills

Hurricane – Form a hurricane around the Druid that deals X damage to nearby enemies over eight seconds. Cooldown: 15 seconds

– Form a hurricane around the Druid that deals X damage to nearby enemies over eight seconds. Cooldown: 15 seconds Boulder – Unearth a rolling boulder that knocks back and crushes enemies, dealing X damage to each target hit. 15% chance to deal a Crushing Blow. Cooldown: 20 seconds

Companion skills

Wolves

Passive : summons two wolves that bite enemies for X damage.

: summons two wolves that bite enemies for X damage. Active: direct the wolves to focus an enemy with 50% increased chance to critically strike the enemy they focus. Cooldown: 8 seconds

Ravens

Passive : raves fly above the Druid and periodically attack enemies for X damage.

: raves fly above the Druid and periodically attack enemies for X damage. Active: target area is swarmed with ravens dealing X damage and inflicting a specified amount of vulnerability for six seconds on enemies. Vulnerable enemies take 30% increased damage until all their vulnerable life is removed. Cooldown: 30 seconds

Vine Creeper

Passive : A vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground and poisons a nearby enemy for poison damage over eight seconds.

: A vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground and poisons a nearby enemy for poison damage over eight seconds. Active: Vines strangle enemies in a target area, inflicting poison damage over six seconds and stunning them for two seconds. Cooldown: 30 seconds

Ultimate skills

Cataclysm – A massive storm follows the Druid for 10 seconds, knocking back enemies with tornadoes and causing lightning damage with lightning strikes. Cooldown: 90 seconds

Grizzly Rage – Shapeshift into a Werebear for five seconds and gain new Werebear skills. While active, it regenerates spirit 28% faster and becomes unstoppable. While unstoppable, crowd control effects are removed and prevented, which remains whilst Grizzly Rage is active. Cooldown: 50 seconds

Petrify – Stun all nearby enemies for five seconds. Damage breaks this effect and deals additional X damage. Additional 25% chance to deal a Crushing Blow. Cooldown: 50 seconds

Druid skill Tree

The Diablo 4 skill tree system is an important one – it’s where you’ll want to exchange your points and focus on levelling up specific parts of your Druid build. The Druid skill tree looks like this:

Heightened Senses: Damage reduction against nearby enemies is increased by 6% per point

Predatory Instinct: Deal 3% increased damage to nearby enemies per point

Iron Hide: While in Werebear form, damage reduction is increased by 5% per point. This bonus persists for three seconds after leaving Werebear form

Lupine Swiftness: While in Werewolf form, movement speed is increased by 5% per point. This bonus persists for three seconds after leaving Werewolf form

Call of the Wild: Critical strike chance is increased by 8% per point against your wolves’ focus target. Ravens’ passive attacks make enemies vulnerable for 20% of the damage dealt per point. Vine Creeper’s poison duration is increased by 8% per point

Overpower: Up to an 8% chance on hit per point to knock down slowed enemies for one second

Rabid Strikes: Werewolf skills poison the target for 3% of the damage dealt per point over five seconds

Hunt the Weak: Critical strike chance is increased by 6% per point against poisoned enemies while shapeshifted

Scent of Blood: Deal 4% increased damage per point to crowd controlled enemies

Feral Spirit: Critical strike damage is increased by 6% per point for four seconds after using a shapeshifting skill

Quickshift: After shapeshifting into a different form, your next skill deals 30% increased damage

Storm and Claw: While Hurricane or Cataclysm is active, Shapeshifting skills deal an additional 40% damage as lightning

Abundance: Basic skills generate 5% more spirit per point

Natural Balance: Earth and Storm skills that consume spirit restore 1% life per point

Eye of the Storm: Critical strikes with storm skills increase the critical strike chance of non-storm skills by 5% per point for three seconds

Ancestral Fortitude: Increases non-physical resistances by 8% per point

Elemental Exposure: Targets hit by spirit skills become vulnerable for 6% of the damage dealt per point

Natural Resonance: Earth and storm skills deal 2% increased damage per point

Primal Resonance: Earth skills deal 6% increased crushing blow damage per point

Endless Tempest: Increases the duration of hurricane and cataclysm by 6% per point

Earthbind: Earth skills have up to a 5% chance per point to immobilise enemies for three seconds

Undergrowth: Increase the duration of crowd control effects by 6% per point

Fury of Nature: Enemies hit by earth and storm skills have up to a 20% chance to take 25% increased critical strike damage from the Druid’s attacks for five seconds

Perfect Storm: Storm skill deal 50% increased damage to vulnerable targets

Earthen Might: Enemies hit by earth skills take 8% increased damage from earth skills for two seconds, up to 40%.

That’s all there is to know about Diablo 4’s Druid class. Be sure to keep an eye on our guides for all the other classes – Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorceress. Plus, there’s a beta leak that’s led to more discussion around what players can expect from the game once it does arrive. Watch this space.