Looking for a list of Diablo 4 Barbarian skills and talents so you can theorycraft ahead of launch? The Barbarian is a solid fan favourite, and Diablo 4 promises plenty of brutal executions and bulging biceps.

The Diablo 4 release date is swiftly approaching, and we've got plenty of details on the five Diablo 4 classes we can expect to choose from when creating our character.

When reading this breakdown of the Diablo 4 Barbarian skills and talents, it’s important to note that the numerical figures attached to each skill are a placeholder for comparison’s sake. Depending on other factors, many of those numbers will change, but these stats provide vital context as to how powerful each skill may be.

Diablo 4 basic skills – LMB

Basic skills are going to be your left click attack. They’ll generate fury for you to use on your Fury abilities (which we explore further down). It’s going to be the thing you use most in combat so arguably the most important slot to think about. The numbers in these examples aren’t static – they’re just the ones seen in the demo from BlizzCon 2019 and are good for comparison’s sake.

Bash

“Generate Fury: 9. Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing 42-52. Has a 20% chance to stun for 0.5 seconds. Requires a bludgeoning weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Flay

“Generate Fury: 9. Flay the enemy, dealing 23-28 damage and inflicting 47 bleed over 6 seconds. Requires a slashing weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Frenzy

“Generate Fury: 5. Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing 133-163 damage with each pair of hits. Your attack speed is increased by 20% for three seconds up to 60%. Requires dual-wielded weapons. Deals physical damage.”

Lunging Strike

“Generate Fury: 9. Lunge forward and strike an enemy for 36-45. Deals physical damage.”

Fury skills – RMB

A familiar face to previous Diablo players, this is the push and pull aspect of being a Barbarian. Surprisingly, it requires a lot of management of resources and thinking ahead to what ability is most useful in that situation. Fury is a resource you generate through your basic skills. Fury skills will spend the fury you generate so it’ll be good to pay attention to not only your needs but your party’s needs as well.

Rend

“Fury cost: 25. Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing 26-32 and inflicting 104 bleeding over 5 seconds. Requires a slashing weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Hammer of the Ancients

“Fury cost: 20. Slam your hammer down with the fury of the Ancients, dealing 76-94 to a concentrated area. Requires a two-handed bludgeoning weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Double Swing

“Fury cost: 25. Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing 47-57 with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are hit by both. Requires dual-wielded weapons. Deals physical damage.”

Upheaval

“Fury cost: 30. Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward dealing 369-451. Requires a two-handed weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Whirlwind

“Fury cost: 5 per second. Rapidly attack nearby enemies for 33-40. Deals physical damage.”

Defensive skill

Defensive skills can also generate Fury, although the cooldown on these skills makes it more of a secondary source. These skills are good for buffing yourself and your team, if you so choose to have one, and are generally pretty versatile.

Rallying Cry

The demo of Diablo 4 shows us ‘Rallying Cry’ as the first Barbarian ability.

“Generate: 18 Fury. Cooldown: 20 seconds. Bellow a rallying cry, granting all allies Unstoppable, 23% increased movement speed, and 23% reduced damage taken for 6 seconds. Deals physical damage.”

The keyword ‘Unstoppable’ means that all control impairing effects are removed or prevented.

Ground Stomp

“Generate: 6 Fury. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Smash the ground, stunning nearby enemies for 4 seconds. Deals physical damage.”

Undying Rage

“Passive: When you take fatal damage, you have 5 seconds to fight for your life. Killing an enemy in time will revive and heal you for 39. This effect can only occur once every 2.9 minutes.”

This passive is really very interesting, as it sacrifices a slot for the chance to survive whatever is killing you. We’ll have to see if the sacrifice is ever worth it.

Challenging Shout

“Cooldown: 25 seconds. Fortify yourself for 38 seconds and taunt nearby enemies for 8 seconds. During this time, you generate 5 additional Fury when hit.”

The ‘fortify’ keyword means that characters will take 30% decreased damage until all of their fortified health is removed.

Brawling skill

Barbarians love to get up close and personal with their enemies, and the Brawling skill is excellent at showing that off. All these skills are close combat specialties.

Kick

“Recharge: 20 seconds. Kick an enemy for 38-47 and knock them backwards. On collision, enemies in the area take an additional 57-50. Deals physical damage.”

War Cry

“Generate: 11 Fury. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Bellow a mighty war cry. You and nearby allies deal 3.6% increased damage per nearby enemy for 10 seconds, up to 50%.”

Leap

In the demo, the second slot is taken up by ‘Leap’.

“Cooldown: 15. Leap forward and slam downward, dealing 294 – 304 on impact. Deals physical damage.”

A standard melee attack. Nothing especially exciting about the ability, but likely to be useful getting rid of some bigger enemies you may encounter. Good for both engaging in combat, and disengaging if you need to.

Charge

“Rush forward and push enemies, then swing through them for 26-32. Deals physical damage.”

Weapon Mastery

Considering that this is Weapon Mastery, and we don’t know a whole lot about the weapons in Diablo 4 as of yet, these skills are more of a mystery – we’re even missing one. Two-handed slashing weapons seem to be the Barbarian focus so we’ll be watching out for any of those on the horizon.

Primal Axe

“Recharge: 20 seconds. Throw your weapon with a chain attached, dealing 53-65 and pulling in enemies. Deals physical damage.”

Rupture

Slot three has ‘Rupture’. “Cooldown: 10 seconds. Skewer enemies in a line, inflicting 1053 bleeding over 3 seconds. If an enemy dies while bleeding, the cooldown is reset. Requires a two-handed slashing weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Death Blow

“Cooldown: 15 seconds. Attempt a killing strike, dealing 85-104 to enemies in front of you. If this kills an enemy, the cooldown is reset. Requires a two-handed slashing weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Mystery Slot

This slot wasn’t filled in the demo, and therefore we don’t know what is going to be here when the game eventually comes out. Perhaps it’s unlockable later on, but for now, it’s just a mystery.

Ultimate

Ah, the ultimate. Frightening up close, but always with a hefty cooldown compared to the rest of your skills. Again, we’re missing one of the slots in the demo, so we’re curious as to what’s being hidden from us.

Wrath of the Berserker

Finally, slot four has the ability ‘Wrath of the Berserker’. “Generate Fury: 30. Cooldown 60 seconds. Go Berserk for 15 seconds. Every 20 Fury you spend increases the effects by 65%.”

The keyword Berserk increases your damage by 25% and your movement speed by 30%. If you’ve seen the demo, it’s obvious when a Barbarian has gone berserk because they glow, and look generally more frightening for those 15 seconds.

Call of the Ancients

“Cooldown: 75 seconds. Call upon the ancients to aid you in battle for 12 seconds. Deals physical damage.”

Iron Maelstrom

“Cooldown 50 seconds. Whirl your weapon around on a chain, continually dealing 299-365. Requires a two-handed weapon. Deals physical damage.”

Mystery slot

Yet another slot we don’t know the contents of. Because we don’t know when Diablo 4 is coming out, it’s uncertain when this will be revealed.

Talent Tree

The talent tree is where you spend your points to level up specific parts of your build. Right now the Barbarian talent tree has two sides to it, with these talents listed. The guide goes through the tree as it appears, so in progression order.

Left side

Swiftness: Movement speed is increased by X% (X/5)

Movement speed is increased by X% (X/5) Endless Fury: Fury generation is increased by X% (X/5)

Fury generation is increased by X% (X/5) Defy Pain: When you Evade, you gain X% damage reduction for X time. (X/5)

When you Evade, you gain X% damage reduction for X time. (X/5) Fierce Brawler: Attack speed is increased by X% while using one-handed weapons. Critical strike damage is increased by X% while using two-handed weapons. (X/5)

Attack speed is increased by X% while using one-handed weapons. Critical strike damage is increased by X% while using two-handed weapons. (X/5) Blood Thirst: Enemies bleed for X%of your critical strike damage over 5 seconds. (X/5)

Enemies bleed for X%of your critical strike damage over 5 seconds. (X/5) Quick Impulses: While moving, your damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5)

While moving, your damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5) Slaying Strike: Damage is increased by X% against enemies below 30% health. (X/5)

Damage is increased by X% against enemies below 30% health. (X/5) Cut to the Bone : Stunning an enemy increases bleeding by X% on them. (X/5)

: Stunning an enemy increases bleeding by X% on them. (X/5) Battle Frenzy: Using a Brawling skill grants Berserk for X time. (X/5)

Using a Brawling skill grants Berserk for X time. (X/5) Momentum: Hit Effect: Up to a 20% chance to generate X Fury. (X/5)

Hit Effect: Up to a 20% chance to generate X Fury. (X/5) Gushing Wounds: Bleeding effect deal X% more damage. (X/1)

Bleeding effect deal X% more damage. (X/1) Unstoppable Force: Berserking grants Unstoppable and X% increased damage. (X/1)

Right side

Endurance: While out of combat, gain X Life per second. (X/5)

While out of combat, gain X Life per second. (X/5) Martial Vigour: Damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5)

Damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5) Booming Voice: Shout durations are increased by X%. (X/5)

Shout durations are increased by X%. (X/5) Thick Skin: Non-physical damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5)

Non-physical damage reduction is increased by X%. (X/5) Concussion: Enemies struck by your Brawling skills are slowed by X% for 5 seconds. (X/5)

Enemies struck by your Brawling skills are slowed by X% for 5 seconds. (X/5) Master of Arms: After using your Weapon Mastery skill, your next Fury skill is free and deals X% increased damage. (X/5)

After using your Weapon Mastery skill, your next Fury skill is free and deals X% increased damage. (X/5) Slam: Up to an X% chance to knock enemies down. (X/5)

Up to an X% chance to knock enemies down. (X/5) Guttural Yell: Your Shouts cause enemies to deal X% less damage for 5 seconds. (X/5)

Your Shouts cause enemies to deal X% less damage for 5 seconds. (X/5) Close Quarters Combatant: You deal X% increased damage to enemies within melee range, but take X% more damage from enemies outside of melee range. (X/5)

You deal X% increased damage to enemies within melee range, but take X% more damage from enemies outside of melee range. (X/5) Combat Prowess: Damage increased by X% against immobilized, stunned, or slowed enemies. (X/5)

Damage increased by X% against immobilized, stunned, or slowed enemies. (X/5) Unbridled Rage: Fury skills deal X% more damage, but costs X more. (X/1)

Fury skills deal X% more damage, but costs X more. (X/1) Walking Arsenal: Using a different weapon increases your damage by X% for X seconds, up to X%. (X/1)

