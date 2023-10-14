Blizzard removes Diablo 4 Season 2 video filled with major blunders

A rather bizarre Diablo 4 Season 2 video has been removed from Blizzard’s social channels after several mistakes were spotted throughout. The developer, which is now part of Microsoft following the close of its deal with Activision Blizzard King, shared a video on Twitter/X detailing the various Season 2 changes coming with the launch of the Diablo IV Season of Blood. However, numerous inaccuracies in the video have since seen it pulled down.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 start date is just days away now, and deadly Vampiric Powers are the name of the game for the Season of Blood. Following a rather quiet first season for one of the year’s best RPG games, it looks like the second season of Diablo 4 is set to bring many of the changes players have asked for, along with a rather welcome helping of additional content to keep you busy. Unfortunately, Blizzard’s latest attempt to sell it falls rather short.

“Check out some of the best quality-of-life changes coming with Season of Blood,” the Diablo account on social platform Twitter/X read, accompanied by a one minute 40-second video showcasing some of those changes. However, as pointed out in an infectiously funny video by Diablo Twitch streamer Ryan ‘Raxxanterax’ S, the demonstration was littered with factual inaccuracies.

Raxx is barely able to contain his laughter before the video even starts. “I want to give some constructive feedback here,” he chuckles, “because I think Blizzard needs to do a little bit of a better job in selling its own stuff.” First is a ‘before and after’ comparison of how one of the endgame Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons looks in Season 1 versus Season 2. Unfortunately, it seems they got the two backwards, listing the new Season 2 layout as the ‘before’ and the old one as the ‘after’ image.

Things get even more baffling with a demonstration of experience gains, which features some incorrect math that I’m not even certain lines up to the actual values we’ve been promised for the Season of Blood. In the ‘before’ section it lists that 1,000 XP multiplied by a 40% bonus is 1,040 XP (when it would be 1,400). In the after, it switches from percentages to decimals, and says that 1,000 XP multiplied by two separate bonuses of 1.2x would give you 1,400 XP (when they’d actually total 1,440).

There’s also a clip attempting to show the new mount speed adjustments which keeps the character in the center of the screen on both clips, making it very difficult to discern how much faster you’ll be moving. The whole thing is rather bizarre, and, surprisingly, it made it to the stage of being posted without someone spotting the factual inaccuracies.

Nevertheless, I am still excited for Season 2 – as is Raxx, who has been busily experimenting with his best Diablo 4 builds ready for launch, although he signs off with a sarcastic, “I’m feeling very hype for the season now,” as the video closes.

