Diablo 4 Season 4 will see a complete overhaul to the game’s itemization, along with several hefty upgrades to the endgame, Blizzard developers revealed during a special Diablo 4 Campfire Chat. One of the most welcome changes, however, was only slipped in during the end-of-show community question and answer session, but now D4 community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher elaborates on how the newly revealed Diablo 4 camera distance change works.

The close, zoomed-in perspective on your character is one of the most common complaints about Diablo 4. It can certainly be frustrating to have to wander about looking for the next enemy pack, or get sniped by attacks from off-screen, so that extra view can be really handy. Perhaps most frustratingly, we’ve seen it in action in the RPG game – the camera zooms out when you’re fighting Diablo 4 world bosses to accommodate their larger-scale fights. Fortunately, we’ll soon have an option to adjust the camera further.

At the end of the huge Diablo 4 Campfire Chat covering all the systemic overhauls coming in Season 4, one eagle-eyed viewer asks whether the camera used during the developer demonstrations is more zoomed out than the maximum distance currently allowed in game. Fletcher responds that, yes, indeed it is – and it was an upgrade the team had been waiting to mention.

On Twitter, Fletcher confirms that, like all the other itemization changes, this camera adjustment will extend beyond Season 4. “Just to be absolutely clear, it is in the game for good.” He notes that the new ‘standard’ distance will be the one currently seen in game, while the ‘far’ setting will allow you to see more of the area around you.

He notes that ‘some platforms will default to one or the other,’ and confirms it will be present on PC and console versions, but you’ll be able to adjust it in the menu to suit your personal preference. You’ll have to wait until the delayed arrival of Diablo 4 Season 4 on Tuesday May 14, although we might see it in action during the Season 4 PTR, which runs from Tuesday April 2 to Tuesday April 9.

With the complete rework to items and crafting, and new endgame challenge The Pit, it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of reasons to return to Diablo 4 Season 4 after a rather underwhelming Season 3. I’m personally looking forward to checking out the new progression, and with the imminent arrival of Diablo 4 on Game Pass at the end of March, there’s likely to be a whole lot more players starting the game soon.

With 2024 already proving to be an exciting year for the best games like Diablo, between Last Epoch, Path of Exile 2, Titan Quest 2, and Grim Dawn: Fangs of Asterkarn, Blizzard will certainly have plenty of competition, which can only benefit players. If Season 4 has your attention, however, or you’re just starting out on Game Pass, be sure you’re rocking one of the best Diablo 4 builds.

