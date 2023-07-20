Diablo 4 patch notes 1.1.0b – Blizzard makes changes before Season One

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0b is already beginning to roll out changes ahead of the Diablo 4 Season 1 start, following community pushback to the seasonal patch notes. Blizzard has already incorporated a Renown buff to speed up the process of earning those bonus rewards, and says that the newly introduced Diablo 4 world tier level locks are being lifted, as it prepares to speak with players about its rationale for dramatic changes to the RPG game.

Following the release of Diablo 4 patch notes 1.1.0, there was significant criticism from the community regarding the very nerf-driven mentality of the update. While it’s possible that Blizzard is just making space for the power of the new Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts, having all your favorite loadouts demolished simply doesn’t feel good. While there’s unfortunately no news on that front yet, there are some very welcome Diablo 4 patch changes to report.

First up is that the Diablo 4 Renown grind is being significantly cut back. In a quiet change made to the massive patch notes, Blizzard has made adjustments to the amount of Renown you’ll get from completing Side Quests and Dungeons. Side Quests have gone from 20 to 30 Renown each, while Dungeon rewards are up from 30 to 40 per completed Dungeon.

Blizzard notes, “This change is retroactive and the additional Renown gain will be applied to characters who have already completed Side Quests and Dungeons.” That should make it a lot quicker to blast your way to level five in each region, netting you a healthy chunk of Diablo 4 Paragon points and dramatically boosting your potential endgame power level.

Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher also confirms via Twitter that Blizzard will be removing its newly implemented level requirements to access World Tier 3, Nightmare, and World Tier 4, Torment. Following the patch, players found that they could no longer complete the Capstone Dungeon to unlock the next difficulty until reaching level 40 or 60, respectively.

Responding to a Tweet from Icy Veins about this change, Fletcher says, “We will be removing the level requirement for World Tier 3 and 4.” That’ll be particularly welcome news for those of you looking to take part in the seasonal race to level 100, because the sooner you’re able to jump up to the next World Tier setting, the more potential experience gains you can get.

The Malignant Hearts themselves are also getting a small buff – they’ll now always grant you some armor based on their item power, likely to compensate for the fact that most players have been using Skulls in their jewellery sockets for the bonus armor it provides, and would otherwise be losing that on top of other defensive nerfs.

Diablo 4 patch notes 1.1.0b – July 20, 2023

Here are the patch notes for Diablo 4 1.1.0b, courtesy of Blizzard:

Items

Malignant Hearts will now always grant armor that directly maps with their item power.

World Tiers

Removed the level requirement for World Tiers III and IV.

As for whether Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will reveal any more dramatic alterations to its latest round of patch notes, or whether it’ll simply serve as a moment for the team to explain why they believe these were the correct changes to make, we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on anything that gets announced.

