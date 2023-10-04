Diablo 4 is finally getting a Steam release, and it’s very soon

Blizzard just revealed a whole lot of new information regarding Diablo 4's upcoming Season of Blood, including an official Steam release date for the game.

Diablo 4 caught my eye as soon as it dropped and ended up being my first-ever delve into Blizzard’s long-standing RPG series. While I’m glad I took the plunge and discovered the wickedly whimsical world offered by Sanctuary, I was always a bit disappointed with its exclusive appearance on Blizzard’s own storefront. I’m one of those Steam addicts, collecting games on Valve’s platform and proudly displaying my achievements in one cozy spot. Thankfully, I’ll finally get to do just that with Diablo now as the developer revealed its official Steam release.

That’s right. Diablo 4 is officially coming to Steam, which means that all of us dedicated collectors will get to experience Blizzard’s iconic RPG game on our favorite platform. In a developer update discussing the upcoming Season of Blood launch, the developer confirms that the game is making its way to Steam on the same day as the Diablo 4 Season 2 release dateTuesday, October 17.

If you’re interested in playing the game on release, you can wishlist it now on Steam. For those of us who already own the game on Blizzard’s platform, the developer says “you do need to buy the game again if you want to play it on Steam.” Blizzard continues, “There are some people that prefer to purchase the game on Steam and have it available there.” It’s me, I’m people, and I’ll be purchasing it again.

While you wait to purchase the Steam edition yourself, you can look through our roundup of the best Diablo 4 builds for an understanding of how to shape your character. Alternatively, browse around our ranking of the Diablo 4 classes to better understand the class most suited to your playstyle.

