Diablo 4 caught my eye as soon as it dropped and ended up being my first-ever delve into Blizzard’s long-standing RPG series. While I’m glad I took the plunge and discovered the wickedly whimsical world offered by Sanctuary, I was always a bit disappointed with its exclusive appearance on Blizzard’s own storefront. I’m one of those Steam addicts, collecting games on Valve’s platform and proudly displaying my achievements in one cozy spot. Thankfully, I’ll finally get to do just that with Diablo now as the developer revealed its official Steam release.

That’s right. Diablo 4 is officially coming to Steam, which means that all of us dedicated collectors will get to experience Blizzard’s iconic RPG game on our favorite platform. In a developer update discussing the upcoming Season of Blood launch, the developer confirms that the game is making its way to Steam on the same day as the Diablo 4 Season 2 release date, Tuesday, October 17.

If you’re interested in playing the game on release, you can wishlist it now on Steam. For those of us who already own the game on Blizzard’s platform, the developer says “you do need to buy the game again if you want to play it on Steam.” Blizzard continues, “There are some people that prefer to purchase the game on Steam and have it available there.” It’s me, I’m people, and I’ll be purchasing it again.

