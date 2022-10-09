Diablo Immortal clans top leaderboards without even playing

Inactive Diablo Immortal clans are making it into the top ten leaderboards for the Blizzard RPG game without actually playing, pushing active clans out of qualifying spots for the game’s end-of-week event, the Diablo Immortal Shadow War and compromising its corresponding Rite of Exile. This has left fans calculating how the system works behind the scenes to create such seemingly odd results.

Multiple players are again posting reports of their Diablo Immortal Shadow Clan brackets this week where inactive clans have made the top ten despite not actually participating in events. In one instance, a full group bracket comprises of three inactive clans and one empty space, meaning that two of them automatically make it to their bracket final. Both of them then end up placing in the final top ten Dark Clans for the week.

Users suggest that because of the tie breaks, these clans are being rated more highly than clans who are actually taking part in matches but losing out. One player in a top-rated clan on their server adds that “the second strongest clan didn’t make it to top ten because they matched three times with us and lost all three times. Meanwhile two dead clans made it to top ten. It’s ridiculous.”

Another example notes a similar situation where two inactive clans with no players showing up to battles are matched against one another. Because they break even against one another, they make it into the final top ten rankings over clans that lose in active matches. The user notes that in addition to this, “you have clans who have 20 people show up and make top 10 when losing over a clan that had 60 show up and losing, both getting second in their bracket.”

The user speculates that the team with 20 people make the cut because of their earlier war time than the second, larger clan, suggesting that “the game processes the top ten results in order received,” keeping out clans with later matchups. Other players say their observations suggest similarly, with one remarking that “Losing a battle earlier seems to guarantee you one of the wildcard spots. If multiple clans tie it seems to pick the clan whose battle ended the fastest.”

This is already frustrating for active clans that miss out on the Rite of Exile because they are pushed out by inactive ones, but the problem is actually more dramatic. Because the Rite pits all ten of the top Dark Clans against the current reigning Immortals faction on the server, having even one inactive clan in that list means that the Immortals are essentially getting a free win, and can also allocate players they might have assigned to that fight to compete in other ones instead.

It’s yet another in the list of recent frustrations for the fantasy game – and it doesn’t help that Blizzard’s response to AFK players currently appears to be asking Diablo Immortal players to be nice, rather than introducing any disincentives or punishments. Perhaps the reported Diablo Immortal server transfers will help bump active clan numbers back up. In the meantime, our Diablo Immortal tier list and pick of the best Diablo Immortal builds should help you achieve your full potential.