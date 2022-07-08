Diablo Immortal Shadow War: how to join, battle modes, and rewards

Curious about the Diablo Immortal Shadow War? Blizzard’s mobile RPG game includes a surprisingly complex PvP combat system that can be confusing at first glance. That said, after spending so much time collecting all the best Diablo Immortal set items, legendary gems and charms for your character, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to see how it all fares against another player, and the Shadow War is sure to put your build through its paces.

Put simply, the Diablo Immortal Shadow War is a weekly PvP clan tournament that pits up to 90 Shadows faction members against towering Immortals controlled by other players. If PvP in Diablo Immortal is entirely new to you, it’s absolutely vital that you check out our guide on the Diablo Immortal Shadows faction, which includes details on how to join, ranks, rewards, and more. If you’re not a member, you won’t be eligible to take part in the Shadow War.

How to join the Shadow War

Once you’re a member of the Shadows faction, you may participate in the Shadow War as part of a Dark Clan. The option for clan leaders to register will be available on Monday through Tuesday, and signing up allows members of the clan to join the various battles taking place during the rest of the week.

Anyone above Level 51 within the clan will automatically be allowed to participate, so check out our Diablo Immortal leveling guide if you’re lagging a bit behind. Ideally, 90 players from your clan should take part in the Shadow War: 30 for the main battle, and 60 for the support battles. More on those later.

The Diablo Immortal Shadow War is split into tournament-style brackets consisting of two playoff rounds between opposing clans. Preliminary battles take place on Thursdays, and these will decide which clans will be taking part in the finals on Saturday. The battles for each bracket will commence between 7pm – 9pm server time.

In order to decide which clans face off against each other, the groups in each bracket are split into three ranks, A through C. Initially, your clan’s rank in the Shadow War will match its rank within the Shadows faction, but this will change based on your clan’s victories and losses in subsequent battles.

Shadow War main and support battles

As we mentioned earlier, the Diablo Immortal Shadow War is split into two separate battle modes: main and support.

In the main battles, the leader of each participating Dark Clan is transformed into a powerful Immortal, complete with an entirely new skill set capable of dishing out some serious damage. Effectively, they are a PvP raid boss that must hold their own against /all/ of the opposing clan members taking part in the main battle. The first clan to down the Immortal leader they’ve been pitted against takes the victory.

This might seem like a straightforward all-out brawl on the surface, but the outcome of the main battle can be swayed by the two support battles taking place simultaneously. Players assisting in support battles will fight their own Immortals, this time as an AI rather than being controlled by another player. Successfully downing them will grant significant buffs to your Immortal clan leader’s health and damage during the main battle.

As a general rule, it’s best for clan leaders to send higher-level players into the main battle and lower-level players into the support battles. We’d also recommend including classes in the main battle that naturally excel at PvP, such as the Diablo Immortal Necromancer, Crusader, Wizard and Barbarian. By distributing the clan in this way, you can be sure that all the efforts of your most powerful members will be focused on securing the win as quickly as possible.

Shadow War rewards

Every victory within the Diablo Immortal Shadow War will net you a wide variety of loot, including legendary items, scrap materials, gold, and experience. More importantly, the Shadow War functions as the deciding factor of which Dark Clans are worthy enough to take part in the Rite of Exile. This will see the top ten Dark Clans face off against the Diablo Immortal Immortals, granting access to some of the best weapons and gear in the game.

If you’ve glutted yourself on everything that the Diablo Immortal’s PvP system has to offer, why not turn your attention to slaying one of the game’s many world bosses, such as the Diablo Immortal Blood Rose or Ancient Nightmare? Alternatively, if you’re feeling the pinch when going toe to toe against other players, check out the best Diablo Immortal builds to refine your character even further.