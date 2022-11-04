Dota 2 battle pass part two begins as Diretide event returns

The Dota 2 battle pass part two is underway as the Diretide event returns following the storming conclusion to The International 2022, where Tundra Esports were crowned the champions of the Valve MOBA game, triumphing over Team Secret in the TI 2022 grand final. The tournament saw the reveal of new Dota 2 hero Muerta and has caused enough fervour around the game to drive the Dota 2 player count over 1 million concurrent users for the first time in three years.

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass part two runs November 3 – Jan 12. It’s all part of the same battle pass, so those who already picked it up during the tournament will have access to all the newly arrived goodies, which can be unlocked as you level the battle pass. These include a Dota 2 Cave Johnson announcer pack at level 75, Diretide themed shader effects and versus screens, and a Razor Arcana bundle called Voidstorm Asylum at level 383. There’s also the usual run of Immortals treasures for various heroes, including a Queen of Pain bundle that gives her a rather spectacular can-can animation.

Probably the most exciting part for most players will be the Crystal Maiden persona Conduit of the Blueheart, which unlocks at battle pass level 148. This completely overhauls the frosty support specialist, replacing her standard model with a “wolf avatar filled with the magics of the Blueheart – optionally accompanied by a wolf pup tagging along.” This includes everything you’d expect from a persona, which means new animations, spell effects, ability icons, and over 600 voice lines that are exclusive to the Conduit.

Meanwhile, Diretide is back – the beloved game mode sees teams rushing to collect candy from creeps and stealing it from the enemy players to satiate Roshan’s hunger. Playing both the Diretide mode and regular matches of Dota 2 during the event will earn you Diretide Points, with special seasonal rewards doled out for every 100 points earned. There’s also the Candyworks and Treasure Emporium, where players can trade in candy earned from the battle pass to claim a variety of rare goodies including Arcana and a custom Roshan skin.

If you don't have the battle pass yet, you can get it for free courtesy of a Dota 2 TI swag bag that can be claimed by logging in and playing a total of ten matches. It also includes a free Arcana of your choice, so don't miss out!