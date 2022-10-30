New Dota 2 hero Muerta announced at The International 2022

The next new Dota 2 hero is called Muerta, and the enduring revenant is set to join Valve’s MOBA game in early 2023. The reveal is part of the ongoing grand final of Dota 2’s biggest yearly tournament, The International 2022. Also unveiled during the championship was a Dota 2 Cave Johnson announcer pack that brings the founder of Half-Life and Portal 2’s Aperture Science to the multiplayer game in early November.

Details on the newcomer are pretty slight so far, with a short animated trailer showcasing her skeletal black and gold design. She appears to wield an old-fashioned pistol, and turns to the camera as she tells the viewer, “On both sides of the spirit veil, they whisper my name – and fear me far more than death.” Her whole body then flares up with a bright cyan pattern reminiscent of the style of Death Prophet’s ghosts, with several skull-faced spirits visible around her.

The only other details we get are the description offered by Valve. It reads, “An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero – Muerta – arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023.”

Without any additional information, it’s tough to know exactly what role Muerta is likely to fill. The gun suggests that she may well be able to fulfil a carry role, while the ghosts might offer her an option to push towers or possibly be used to help clear out jungle creeps. The description of her piercing “the veil between the living and the damned” suggests that she’ll likely be able to use her spirit-charged form, which suggests it might give her options to move around the map quickly or avoid damage.

You can watch the Dota 2 Muerta reveal trailer below:

While we wait for Muerta to join the roster of Dota 2 heroes, why not check out our guide to Dota 2 custom games for more ways to keep things fresh? There's currently a Dota 2 free Arcana giveaway on the go to celebrate this year's TI 2022, though many players are running into Dota 2 unknown error 7 when they try to claim it.