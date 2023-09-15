In a world where Baldur’s Gate 3 rules, we can’t get enough of high-fantasy RPG games. Borrowing BG3’s dice mechanics while also exuding some serious Dungeons and Dragons vibes, Dragonheir Silent Gods hopes to follow in the footsteps of Larian’s dumbfounding success – and its recent stats are nothing to smirk at.

Ahead of its launch on Tuesday September 19, publisher Nuverse (who also published Marvel Snap, by the way) confirms that Dragonheir: Silent Gods has received over three million pre-registrations across both PC and mobile.

As a result, players can now claim a series of different rewards, with a rare cosmetic available if the game reaches five million pre-downloads. At the moment, though, you can pick up some dragon dice, gold, and Wyrmarrow via the official website.

DragonHeir: Silent Gods is a story of adventure, fraught with tension and spread across a plethora of different multiverses. Your task is to dispel the “dark mists of chaos” that have enveloped the Dragon Gods’ once splendorous homeland, warping it into a barren wasteland teeming with evils that are intent on bringing about your end.

Nuverse promises deep character customization and access to over “one million hero builds,” encouraging you to play Dragonheir your way. In many ways, it’s akin to Baldur’s Gate 3, but on a lesser scale – especially when you take into account the use of dice to shake up encounters which, in turn, influence the route the story will take.

I’ve played well over 40 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3, and I am absolutely in love with it despite my initial reservations. While it’ll take a lot to drag me away from Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion, Dragonheir looks like another fantasy game that I could spend hours on, and I’m excited to see how it performs when it releases.

Until then, you’ll find me trying to woo all of the different Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, or trying out all of the different Baldur’s Gate 3 classes in preparation for my Dragonheir adventure.