Dragon’s Dogma 2’s furry tech lets the team “realize our vision”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno says today’s technology finally lets Capcom realize its vision of furry lion people not present in the 2012 original. The beastren race was meant to be in the first game, but giving characters fur at the time proved to be too much for the hardware.

As the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date draws ever closer, Capcom has outlined how the decade-plus since the original has helped the team overhaul the technical opportunities in the RPG game; now we can get proper highly detailed lion men. You’ve likely seen them in Dragon’s Dogma 2 already, especially if you’ve been playing the character creator demo.

If you haven’t played the free Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo yet, game director Hideaki Itsuno has outlined how technology has helped the team with the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters.

“Dragon’s Dogma 2 introduces the new beastren race. Originally, we planned to include them in the first game, but the technology at the time made it difficult to show multiple characters with fur on screen. Now, we can finally realize our vision,” Itsuno says.

This statement is part of an ongoing series of messages from Itsuno, so we can expect even more little tidbits about Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the lead up to the imminent launch.

