Fear not, Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be capped to 30fps after all

Following a few weeks of anxious waiting for fans, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now confirmed to have an uncapped frame rate, for PC at least. Hideaki Itsuno confirmed via Twitter (X) that the game would not only have an uncapped frame rate but would support VRR too, meaning console gamers should benefit from performance up to 60fps at least.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date is very near, and it hopes to become one of the best soulslike games on PC. In order to do so, it would have needed to be released with solid performance on PC and console alike, and the recent confirmation suggests this is no longer a concern.

It’s hard to pinpoint where the initial rumors of a 30fps lock came from, but it may have been a set of system requirements, circulated stating that ‘Ultra’ settings would still only achieve 30fps. These have since been discredited as fake.

Despite the suspicious specs being outed, the lack of an official line on game performance left fans feeling nervous, but Hideaki Itsuno’s straightforward statement has put everyone at ease… kinda.

While confirming an uncapped frame rate, and VRR (variable refresh rate) support, there was no official line on console performance, and the replies to the tweet show that this clarification was needed. Itsuno didn’t provide it, at least not via comment, but has liked a tweet asking if the news also applies to console, so, I guess that’s as good as we’re going to get.

It’s a little strange that this rumor managed to pick up so much steam without any input from Capcom, but such is the nature of online chatter. Now that we know where the game stands, fans can hopefully just focus on their excitement for what is shaping up to be another great soulslike on PC.

If you’re planning on taking on this Capcom title on PC, you’ll want to check out the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements. If, instead, you want to try and play on the go, our Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam Deck guide has you covered.