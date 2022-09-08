Disney Dreamlight Valley system requirements – ancient GPU specs

Disney Dreamlight Valley system requirements match the game’s lighthearted nature, and you won’t need the best graphics card to dive into the life sim adventure. Developers Gameloft says it’ll even run on an Nvidia GPU from over 14 years ago, so you’ll be able to hang with Mickey, Donald, and Goofy on the crustiest of cheap gaming PC builds.

According to Disney Dreamlight Valley system requirements, the fantasy farming game requires, at the very least, a GPU on par with the Nvidia GeForce 9600 GT – a 512MB card that made its debut back in 2008. Considering you can snag this specific graphics card over on eBay for $5 USD, meeting Gameloft’s minimum specs shouldn’t be an issue. However, if you’d rather boost fps and help the adventure’s cartoon cast shine, you’ll need to step things up to either a GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-540

AMD Phenom II X4 940 Intel Core i5-4690

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X RAM 6GB 6GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT

AMD Radeon HD 6570 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380 VRAM 512MB 4GB Storage 10GB 10GB

There’s a chance you might not even need a GPU to play Disney Dreamlight Valley, as you can even play No Man’s Sky without a graphics card. Same goes for fresh releases like Spider-Man Remastered and Saints Row, but it all boils down to whether integrated CPU graphics will play nice with Gameloft’s causal character outing.

Dreamlight Valley isn’t remotely ravenous for gaming RAM, as it’ll only munch 6GB of memory. The fact this applies to both minimum and recommended system requirements will help the game run on old rigs, gaming laptops, or even this cobbled-together $30 Steam Deck alternative.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Steam Deck

Valve hasn’t officially confirmed Disney Dreamlight Valley Steam Deck compatibility yet, but the life game will work on the portable powerhouse. There’s a chance you’ll run into a few snags while playing on the go, but if you respect the Deck’s low specs and dial your settings back, you should be able frame rates to an acceptable level.

Take the Disney Dreamlight Valley system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Now that you’ve got your gaming PC hardware ins and outs figured out, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley characters list to find out if your favourite film friends are in the game.