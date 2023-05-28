Disney Dreamlight Valley update all but confirms next character

Disney Dreamlight Valley update 5 is set to arrive in June, and now a tease from developer Gameloft confirms our suspicions about who we’ll be meeting in the upcoming patch for the magical life game. The next Dreamlight Valley update promises to take us to “familiar, but Forgotten, places” and an unmistakable piece of furniture gives away the game as to the next Disney characters heading to Dreamlight Valley.

“New items are coming to a Valley near you with update 5,” Gameloft’s official Dreamlight Valley Twitter account announces, “For instance, no wooded path is truly complete without an artisanal bench. Please do try not to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though…” The ornate stone bench would probably be enough of a giveaway for Disney die-hards by itself, but the presence of a white, sparkling wand makes sure you can’t miss the implication.

If you’re still racking your brains, the bench in question is the one that Cinderella is crying on when her Fairy Godmother appears, before summoning her trademark magic wand and transforming a pumpkin into a majestic chariot with a cry of “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo!” We’d long suspected that Cinderella was next in line to arrive in Dreamlight Valley, but now we know.

This lines up perfectly with the initial tease of “familiar, but Forgotten, places” – the game’s Forgotten Lands biome has had a mysterious pumpkin-shaped house in it since launch, but there’s not yet been anything to do with it (other than offer some fitting decor for my thriving pumpkin farm). There’s no doubt that it’d be the perfect home for the Fairy Godmother, however.

Hopefully that means we’ll finally get to expand the Forgotten Lands out beyond the starting zone, because the extended area has remained tantalizingly out of reach since the game was released. If nothing else, I’m praying for a way to finally put out those magical fires dotted around the area.

If you’ve yet to experience Dreamlight Valley, it’s well worth a shot – I don’t consider myself the biggest Disney fan but I’ve still found it one of the most relaxing games in years, and there’s always plenty of joy to be found among its cast. If you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass, you can even play it for free as part of the included game library.

