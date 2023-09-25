Best EA FC 24 best RB players for career mode

Who are the best RB players in EA Sports FC 24? EA Sports FC 24 best right backs will help you shore up your defense and keep as many clean sheets as possible. While it can be tempting to focus on your attacking line, making sure you can stop advancing players with a rock-solid defense is vital to winning matches. Whether you’re playing with women’s teams or men’s teams in EA Sports FC 24, knowing which RB players are worth signing can mean the difference between promotion and relegation.

If you’re looking to make the most of your time playing EA Sports FC 24, you will absolutely need to balance your defensive and offensive tactics. Right backs are extremely important here – equally as important as the best FC 24 left backs – and are able to stop attacks coming down the left wing, and thwarting set-piece opportunities. We won’t be including Heroes here, or EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids that have high potential ratings, instead focusing on current players with high overall and defensive ratings.

FC 24 best RB players to sign

Below, you’ll find a list of the very best right backs to sign in EA Sports FC 24. We’ve based this on overall player rating, and have included players who primarily play in the RB position. You’ll find their ages, defending ratings, overall ratings, and the clubs that they play for.

Name Age Club DEF rating OVR rating Lucy Bronze 31 FC Barcelona 85 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold 24 Liverpool 80 86 Ashley Lawrence 28 Chelsea 82 86 Giovanni Di Lorenzo 30 Napoli 82 85 Ona Batlle 24 Barcelona 80 85 Kieran Trippier 33 Newcastle FC 82 85 Reece James 23 Chelsea 82 84 Achraf Hakimi 24 PSG 75 84 Marta Torrejón 33 Barcelona 85 84 Ashleigh Neville 30 Tottenham Hotspur 85 84

Now, let’s go into more detail on the top five players in our list of best right backs in EA Sports FC 24. We’ll include some info on each player’s value, as well as a look at specific areas where they shine in terms of stats.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is currently the best defender in EA Sports FC 24 in terms of overall rating. As you can see in the image above, her defending stats are exemplary. In particular, she’s known for precise and effective slide tackles.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently valued at £69,000,00 and is still fairly young, with plenty of potential to develop with the right training regime. He’s particularly effective at intercepting passes. Don’t forget to take a look at his passing stats too, especially long passes, which he has a 91 rating for.

Ashley Lawrence

Ashley Lawrence is currently playing for Chelsea FC Women. Her standing tackle is the main reason to sign her as she’s extremely effective at stopping attacking runs in their tracks. Physicality is also important to consider here, and Lawrence really thrives in this area, with an 86 rating in stamina.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Now onto Giovanni Di Lorenzo. He can be signed for around £39,500,000, as long as negotiations go well that is. He currently plays for Napoli, and despite being 30, still has some room to grow and improve across seasons. Di Lorenzo is a great choice if you’re looking for someone to intercept crosses, and to jump up high during your opponent’s set-pieces.

Ona Batlle

Finally, we have Ona Batlle. She has one of the highest defending ratings in EA Sports FC 24 and has excellent standing tackle and defensive awareness stats. She’s also got plenty of stamina, able to push up towards midfield if needed without wearing herself out.

Those are the very best right backs to sign in EA Sports FC 24. They’re all great picks to bolster your back line, keeping LW, LF, and strikers at bay. Ratings are subject to change as time goes on, especially in Ultimate Team, so stay tuned for updates. If you’re looking for help on the other side of the pitch, then there’s our look at the best LB players to sign in EA Sports FC 24. Elsewhere, you can check out all of the stadiums that feature in the football game this year.