Five of Elden Ring’s classes have been revealed for the beta

While sadly PC players won’t be getting to play it, the first closed beta for Elden Ring kicks off a week from now. It’s the first chance for many fans to try out the eagerly-anticipated next game from the creators of Dark Souls – and From Software has just revealed five of the game’s character classes that players will be able to check out in the beta.

The Dark Souls games generally have ten character classes to choose from when starting the game. It’s unknown how many Elden Ring will have in total but there certainly seems to be at least five character classes, which will all be present in the beta next week – as From Software has just revealed.

The tweet on the official Elden Ring channel (below) seems to show screenshots of the character creator at the beginning of the game, with five Tarnished character types to choose from – just like how players would pick from one of the ten classes at the beginning of each Dark Souls game.

The five classes in Elden Ring are:

Warrior

Enchanted Knight

Prophet

Champion

Bloody Wolf

They certainly all appear to offer a variety of gameplay styles, although we’re personally intrigued as to why Prophet has a wheel around their neck. Probably the same reason why there’s a sentient pot in the game.

In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/t7SNykhr3E — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 5, 2021

While PC players won’t get to experience the beta, it’s not too bad as Elden Ring is only out in a few months on February 25, 2022 – a delay from the original January release date, but as long as it makes the latest game from the Dark Souls game even better then that’s no bad thing. Not getting the beta on PC sucks, though.