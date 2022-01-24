Elden Ring crystal tear locations

Want to know where to find the crystal tears in Elden Ring? Just like the Estus flasks in Dark Souls, you start the game with healing flasks that you can refill at Sites of Grace. However, this isn’t the only type of healing item available – the Flask of Wondrous Physick is a customisable alternative.

To get the Flask of Wondrous Physick, you need to beat one of the optional Elden Ring bosses, namely the Groveside Cave’s boss: the Beastman of Farum Azula. Once he’s dead, you can open a chest containing the flask and two crystal tears that you mix to customise the flask’s effects. These effects trigger simultaneously every time you take a sip, and you can swap them at any Site of Grace.

There are plenty more crystal tears out there to add to your flask, and we found a few of them during the closed beta late last year. We’ll go over all of the crystal tears’ effects and where you can find them to use with your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Elden Ring Flask of Wondrous Physick crystal tears list

Here are all of the Elden Ring Flash of Wondrous Physick crystal tears:

Greenspill crystal tear – temporarily boosts stamina recovery

– temporarily boosts stamina recovery Ruptured crystal tear – causes the concoction to explode, dealing damage to the user

– causes the concoction to explode, dealing damage to the user Crimson crystal tear – restores half of your max health

– restores half of your max health Cerulean crystal tear – restores 20% of your max FP

Elden Ring crystal tears locations

Here are the locations for all of the Elden Ring crystal tears:

Greenspill crystal tear – Groveside Cave chest (comes with the Flask of Wondrous Physick)

– Groveside Cave chest (comes with the Flask of Wondrous Physick) Ruptured crystal tear – Groveside Cave chest (comes with the Flask of Wondrous Physick)

– Groveside Cave chest (comes with the Flask of Wondrous Physick) Crimson crystal tear – Gatefront Ruins; head inside the small tower and look in the nest

– Gatefront Ruins; head inside the small tower and look in the nest Cerulean crystal tear – near Murkwater Catacombs; head for the river to the north of the lake. Go under the bridge and defeat the invading NPC, Bloody Finger Nerijus, to get the tear

That’s all we currently know about the Flask of Wondrous Physick and crystal tears in Elden Ring. It’s likely more effects are out there in the full game, so we’ll update our list once it’s out. While we wait for the Elden Ring release date, why not check out some of the best games like Dark Souls that you can play right now.