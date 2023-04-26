The Elden Ring DLC has been in development for some time, apparently

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring DLC is currently in development as the colossal open-world game is set to get even bigger and filled with even more secrets, and now we’ve got just a little bit more to share with you ahead of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date, as one of FromSoftware’s own designers appears to have indicated how long the Elden Ring expansion has been in development for, which is something at least.

Ever since the Elden Ring DLC was announced, we’ve all been champing at the bit looking at that one image and trying to find out anything about FromSoftware’s next foray into the open-world genre.

Now it looks like we at least know when the Elden Ring DLC started development and, while this isn’t an indicator of when it will release, it’s better than nothing while we all wait. This comes via FromSoftware game designer Kenneth Kin Yue Chan, who’s worked on both Elden Ring and the upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Chan is listed as the “lead game designer/design manager” for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree from April 2022 to the present. This tells us that the Elden Ring DLC is at least one year into development.

It could very well be possible that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development for longer than a year, but we at least know that FromSoftware has been hard at work on the DLC for a while now.

While Chan’s experience on the Elden Ring DLC isn’t given any description, we can at least see what he has done regarding the base game from February 2021 onwards. Chan was “tasked with designing the player progression and overall balance of the player character,” and “trusted with full autonomy to manage scope and schedule.

On top of this, he was “responsible for post-launch updates in general, working both with the development team and marketing to create and maintain a viable roadmap and schedule” as well (thanks to Ziostorm on Twitter).

While we all wait for the expansion, multiple Elden Ring mods that act as gigantic fan-made DLCs are available, like this Elden Ring mod that basically turns the game into an MMO or this Elden Ring mod that adds in Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 assets.

Perhaps the best games like Dark Souls will keep you preoccupied instead, otherwise, our breakdown of the best Elden Ring builds and Elden Ring classes should help you when venturing into The Lands between again, or for the first time.