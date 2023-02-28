Strap in Tarnished, the Elden Ring DLC is real

That’s right, the new Elden Ring DLC announcement is real, as FromSoftware confirms that it is working on more premium content for its open-world game. The Elden Ring expansion is called Shadow of the Erdtree, and while there’s no release date, this is the news us soulslike fans have been waiting for.

Sadly there’s no Elden Ring DLC release date just yet, as mentioned, and FromSoftware just missed Elden Ring’s first birthday to make the announcement, but it’s definitely better late than never. Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, this Elden Ring DLC feels almost inevitable.

FromSoftware already said it had “several more things” planned at the Game Awards late last year too, with this Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree potentially the first of many DLC drops.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” FromSoftware says. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

As of publication, it’s unclear if the Elden Ring DLC will take place in an entirely new part of The Lands Between, or if it will repurpose part of FromSoftware’s map. It’s also unclear if it uses previously developed ideas from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, or if he has returned to write more lore and do more world-building for the expansion.

We can start speculating about the RPG game though, as FromSoftware was kind enough to give us one image of the new Elden Ring DLC alongside the announcement. The image, which you can see above, depicts a girl in a white dress with blonde hair riding our trusty steed, Torrent, with a much darker Erdtree of some sort way off in the distance.

While you wait for this new Elden Ring DLC, we can help you get prepared with breakdowns of the best Elden Ring builds for your characters, the best Elden Ring spells and incantations, and the best Elden Ring weapons too.