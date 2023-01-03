Steam users crown Elden Ring Game of the Year

Another awards showcase, another Elden Ring Game of the Year – and this time, it’s from Steam users. Valve’s annual game award winners have now been announced, and it’s hardly a surprise that Elden Ring took top honours in this one, too. However, the Steam Awards include several unique categories, which often recognise games from years past.

Despite launching on Steam in rough shape earlier this year, Steam users gave VR game of the year to Hitman 3. Cyberpunk 2077 was voted the best Labour of Love game for 2022, after many of them came flooding back to the troubled RPG game when the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners debuted.

2022 saw the launch of the Steam Deck, and so this year’s awards included a new category: Best Game on the Go. That award went to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which adds new missions, equipment, and challenges to the unique post-apocalyptic delivery game.

Here’s the full list of 2022 Steam Award winners:

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

VR Game of the Year: Hitman 3

Labour of Love: Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends: Raft

Outstanding Visual Style: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Innovative Gameplay: Stray

Best Game You Suck At: Elden Ring

Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: God of War

Sit Back and Relax: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding Director’s Cut

The PCGamesN 2022 Game of the Year awards also gave the top slot to Elden Ring, but we had some thoughts to share about other great 2022 games as well.