Elden Ring player recreates Game of Thrones characters in the RPG

One player has created the ultimate Elden Ring character crossover, as they’ve recreated a number of iconic members of the Game of Thrones cast in the fantasy game. If you’ve been enjoying the new prequel show House of the Dragon, you’ll likely get a kick out of these frankly astonishing character creations that are the spitting image of their actors in Game of Thrones.

Created by Reddit user Lady-Macdeath, a number of Game of Thrones characters have been remade in Elden Ring, with the most accurate and impressive, in my opinion, being their Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). The photo reference looks absolutely bang on, and Lady-Macdeath also somehow managed to get a very similar facial expression for the character as well, which helps tie the whole thing together nicely.

On top of Tyrion Lannister there’s Jaime Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Sandor Clegane AKA The Hound, Brienne of Tarth, and even The Night King. Due to popular demand, Lady-Macdeath has even uploaded videos showcasing the slider settings within the Elden Ring character creation for a lot of these Game of Thrones characters, so you can actually make them yourself too.

All of this also makes me wish for a fully-fledged RPG game set in the Song of Ice and Fire universe, as there have been plenty of Game of Thrones games released since the show started in 2011, but nothing quite on the scale of games like Elden Ring. That said, Lady-Macdeath’s work here is nothing short of incredible, and might just be the closest we’ll get to a new huge Game of Thrones RPG.

This isn’t all lady-Macdeath has done in Elden Ring either, as they’ve recreated characters like the Joker, Dr. Emmet Brown, Raiden from Metal Gear Solid, and Salad Fingers, because why not. You can see more of Lady-Macdeath’s work on their Reddit profile.

Despite releasing at the start of this year, players are finding plenty of fun ways to re-engage with Elden Ring, like a group of invaders that have turned themselves into PvP Bloodborne bosses.

