15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay are coming tomorrow – tune in here

We’re about to get our next peep at FromSoftware’s upcoming action-RPG very soon. The studio has announced on Twitter that it’ll show a generous 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay on streaming platforms this week. While it’s not known what the devs will be revealing during those precious minutes just yet, with Elden Ring being one of the most excitedly anticipated games of recent years, safe to say it’s going to be well worth tuning in.

First up, the when. According to FromSoft’s tweet, the Elden Ring 15-minute gameplay stream will go live on November 4 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. The stream will be shown on Elden Ring’s YouTube channel and publisher Bandai Namco’s Twitch channel at those times, though you can get cosy and tune in with us here via the embed below if you like.

The good news is that “language subtitles” will be available for viewers checking out the stream on YouTube, the studio follows up on Twitter, adding that “if this would aid your viewing enjoyment, we invite you to join us there”.

You can watch the Elden Ring gameplay reveal here on November 4 at the time listed above:

In recent news, the game was delayed last month, pushing the Elden Ring release date back to February 25, 2022 from its original January 23 launch date – so, fortunately for those very excited to dive in, not by much. However, we do have some details to tide us over until tomorrow, as it’s previously been reported that Elden Ring has ‘from anywhere’ fast travel and Dark Souls 3-style combat, and we’ve of course got the official gameplay reveal trailer to drool over (below):

