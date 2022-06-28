New Elden Ring Torrent fixes a crucial issue with the ghostly horse

Elden Ring’s Torrent is a brave and stalwart steed, the one who picks you up after death and decides you should be Melina’s knight in Tarnished armor, but valor only counts for so much in the action RPG – and, in the late game, not very much at that. Challenges in Leyndell and beyond often prove too much for the trusty Torrent, but a new Elden Ring mod aims to fix that. Modder Admiral30 created the Invincible Torrent mod to address the problem of Torrent’s HP and keep horseback combat viable throughout the game.

“In late-game areas, a fart is enough to get your horse killed,” the modder says. “So it’s better to just have an invincible horse at this point.”

As Admiral30 points out, Torrent’s HP doesn’t scale, so while your health and fortitude continue to rise the further you make it in The Lands Between, poor Torrent remains as green as the day he found you. That means it doesn’t take much to make him disappear, and when Torrent’s HP drops, you’re left vulnerable and immobile for a few seconds, more than enough for your foes to overwhelm you and send you back to the last Site of Grace.

The Invincible Torrent mod does what it says on the packaging and sets damage values from every type of damage to zero, including dark, thrust, and fire. And that’s all there is to it. Add the mod to your files, and you’ve got a viable means for using horseback combat for the rest of the game.

Not everywhere lets you bring Torrent out, though, so you’ll need to rely on your own builds and weapons to pull through. For magic users, that means using the best staffs, but if you end up with stats you don’t like, you can always respec.

This is just one of many mods from the burgeoning Elden Ring scene. There’s a lot to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of the best Elden Ring mods to make it easier for you.