Want to know where the best Elden Ring staff locations are? Staffs are potent tools that you can use to cast sorceries, one of the two types of spells. While you could just use the bog-standard staff that comes with the Astrologer or Prisoner Elden Ring classes, some of the staffs hidden throughout this open-world game are just too good to pass up.

These powerful magical items can amplify the power of your Elden Ring spells to such ludicrous levels that you can melt away even the toughest of Elden Ring bosses with a single blast. One of the best Elden Ring staffs reduces casting times for your more powerful spells, but you can also use Elden Ring spirit ashes to keep enemies away from you while you fling magic attacks at them.

Like the best Elden Ring weapons, you can either find each staff in a set location, buy them from merchants, or pick it up after particular enemies drops it. Unfortunately, they’re very hard to obtain, often requiring players to jump across perilous gaps – so to help you out, we’ve compiled a list of all of the Elden Ring staff locations. You’ll also find our recommendations for the best Elden Ring staffs in the game.

Elden Ring staff locations

Here are all of the Elden Ring staff locations:

Academy Glintstone staff – on Thop’s corpse; you can get this either by completing his Elden Ring quest or killing him

– on Thop’s corpse; you can get this either by completing his Elden Ring quest or killing him Albinauric staff – from the Guest Hall Site of Grace in Volcano Manor (Mt. Gelmir), take a left and go up the stairs nearby. Go outside and climb the ladder on your left. Head to the other side of the roof and jump to the right. You should reach a room with an Omenkiller; the staff is in this room

– from the Site of Grace in (Mt. Gelmir), take a left and go up the stairs nearby. Go outside and climb the ladder on your left. Head to the other side of the roof and jump to the right. You should reach a room with an Omenkiller; the staff is in this room Astrologer’s staff – the Astrologer class starts with this weapon. Everyone else will need to buy it from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes for 800 runes

– the Astrologer class starts with this weapon. Everyone else will need to buy it from the Nomadic Merchant in for 800 runes Azur’s Glintstone staff – Raya Lucaria Academy , across the rooftops from the Debate Hall Site of Grace (see the best Elden Ring staffs section for a step-by-step guide to the staff)

– , across the rooftops from the Site of Grace (see the best Elden Ring staffs section for a step-by-step guide to the staff) Carian Glintblade staff – on the top floor of Highway Lookout Tower in the eastern part of Liurnia of the Lakes

– on the top floor of in the eastern part of Carian Glintstone staff – on a corpse in Carian Study Hall , close to a lift in Liurnia of the Lakes

– on a corpse in , close to a lift in Carian regal scepter – unlock the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen, which you get for beating Rennala, Full Moon Queen in Raya Lucaria Academy , by handing it over to Enia at the Roundtable Hold

– unlock the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen, which you get for beating Rennala, Full Moon Queen in , by handing it over to Enia at the Crystal staff – inside a chest guarded by a sorcerer in Academy Crystal Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s behind an illusionary rock wall on the left side of the tunnel just before a stone archway

– inside a chest guarded by a sorcerer in in Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s behind an illusionary rock wall on the left side of the tunnel just before a stone archway Demi-Human queen’s staff – drops from a Demi-Human Queen in the Demi-Human forest ruins in Weeping Peninsula

– drops from a Demi-Human Queen in the in Digger’s staff – drops from Sorcerer Miners in Sellia Crystal Tunnel (Caelid) or Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel (Liurnia of the Lakes)

– drops from Sorcerer Miners in (Caelid) or (Liurnia of the Lakes) Gelmir Glintstone staff – a rare drop from Man-Serpent in the throne room above Volcano Manor (Mt. Gelmir)

– a rare drop from Man-Serpent in the throne room above (Mt. Gelmir) Glintstone staff – the Prisoner class starts with this weapon. Everyone else can find it as a drop from Noble Sorcerers at Caria Manor (Liurnia of the Lakes)

– the Prisoner class starts with this weapon. Everyone else can find it as a drop from Noble Sorcerers at (Liurnia of the Lakes) Lusat’s Glintstone staff – inside a chest north of the Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest boss fight in Sellia, Town of Sorcery (Caelid)

– inside a chest north of the Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest boss fight in (Caelid) Meteorite staff – on a corpse hanging from a window in Street of Sages Ruins , in the northwest part of the swamp in Caelid

– on a corpse hanging from a window in , in the northwest part of the swamp in Caelid Prince of Death’s staff – rest inside the coffin after beating the two Valiant Gargoyles in Siofra Aqueduct . From the first Site of Grace you find at Deeproot Depths , head across the tree root bridge and past the wasps. You should see an area covered with water. Head up the roots towards the building and climb to the top to find the staff

– rest inside the coffin after beating the two Valiant Gargoyles in . From the first Site of Grace you find at , head across the tree root bridge and past the wasps. You should see an area covered with water. Head up the roots towards the building and climb to the top to find the staff Rotten Crystal staff – drops from Crystalian mage in the first part of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree (Miquella’s Haligtree) and the Crystalian mage near the Elpahel Inner Wall Site of Grace

– drops from Crystalian mage in the first part of (Miquella’s Haligtree) and the Crystalian mage near the Site of Grace Staff of Loss – on a corpse leaning over a balcony, in a building to the west of Sellia, Town of Sorcery (Caelid). You need to jump across rooftops to access it

– on a corpse leaning over a balcony, in a building to the west of (Caelid). You need to jump across rooftops to access it Staff of the Guilty – drops from red-robed skeletal cultists in Fort Laiedd (Mt.Gelmir)

The best Elden Ring Glintstone staffs

For the best early game staff in Elden Ring, we highly recommend taking a detour into the harsh swamps of Caelid to pick up the Meteorite staff. It starts with a higher power level than other staffs you can find in the first few hours, but you can’t upgrade it.

If you want the Elden Ring staff that does the most damage, your best bet is Lusat’s Glintstone staff. The downside to this staff is that you use up an increased amount of FP every time you cast a spell, but this staff also amplifies the power of all sorceries you cast. So make sure you have a massive FP bar and plenty of Cerulean flasks to hand. We recommend those opting for this staff also pick up as many Elden Ring golden seeds as they can.

An alternative pick for the best Elden Ring staff is Azur’s Glintstone staff. This staff also increases the FP cost of your spells, but it also reduces the casting time of all sorceries. So if you rely on magic that takes a long time to charge up, this is the staff for you.

To get the Azur’s Glintstone staff you need to do the following:

After killing the Red Wolf of Radagon boss in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia of the Lakes), take the door outside and turn left

(Liurnia of the Lakes), take the door outside and turn left Jump on the mound of mud, and climb up the stairs to reach a locked door

Turn left and jump off the balcony to the stairs below

Run up these stairs and turn left, jumping off the railing onto the rooftop

Run across the rooftop until you see a ladder to your right

Climb up this ladder and run across the bridge

Circle anti-clockwise around the building ahead and jump down to the roof on the right

Keep making your way downwards towards the big tower on your right, near the skeleton enemies

Drop from the ledge to the left next to the skeleton to a small platform

Circle around the tower clockwise and jump across to the building with the dome-shaped roof

Circle around anti-clockwise until you find an open window

Climb through and carefully make your way across the rafters until you’re above the first chandelier

Use the ledges to slowly drop onto this chandelier and pick up the Academy Glintstone key

Drop to the bridge below you, and run around until you see an opening to a covered bridge with a rogue guarding the other side

After beating the rogue, pick up the staff next to the crystal mound embedded with stone heads

Beyond these recommendations, though, the most helpful staffs are the ones that boost spells of a specific type. As a couple of examples, the Gelmir Glintstone staff buffs any lava sorceries, while the Prince of Death’s staff increases death-type spells’ damage.

Those are all of the Elden Ring staff locations. To upgrade your staff of choice, you will need to seek out the Elden Ring smithing stone locations and take them to the blacksmith in Roundtable Hold. These are handy for fully kitting out the best Elden Ring builds, but don’t forget to put on the best Elden Ring armor to protect yourself from exceptionally hard-hitting foes, as your magic-user is likely a glass cannon.

