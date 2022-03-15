Elden Ring respec – changing stats, Sellen quest, and more

So you’re searching for Elden Ring respec? One of the great things about the highly popular fantasy game is that it doesn’t lock you to your chosen Elden Ring build. It may take a while before you can do it, but changing your stats to try out something new is perfectly possible, provided you have some Larval Tears.

So if you want to know about how Elden Ring respec works, then keep reading – we’ve got all the information you need. First off, you’ll require a particular Elden Ring Great Rune – the Great Rune of the Unborn. Unlike other Great Runes, this one doesn’t need a Divine Tower to unlock its power, and you don’t need to equip it.You get this particular rune from defeating Rennela, Queen of the Full Moon.

After you’ve defeated her, Rennela will be available in Reya Lucaria Grand Library where you can give her a Larval Tear to access the ‘Rebirth’ function. There are only a finite number of Larval Tears in the game – use TheLoadout’s Larval Tear locations guide to help you find all of them.

Elden Ring respec – how do you respec after the Sellen quest?

If you decide to side with Sellen during the final part of her quest line, she will occupy the space that Rennela typically resides in. We understand that this may seem alarming, because without Rennela there is no respec option, but never fear. Simply ensure you complete the Sellen quest in full, and then reload the area in the Grand Library where Rennela is found. Regardless of what was going on during the quest and how you resolved it, Rennela will be back in place once it’s all over.

Sellen herself may or may not have been transformed into a giant boulder at this point – she’ll still be in the room and you can still purchase spells from her, even in her new rock-ness form.

That's everything you need to know about Elden Ring respec for characters.