Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 fixes annoying multiplayer map bug

Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 has been released by FromSoftware, with the minor update addressing a couple of rather annoying multiplayer bugs introduced in the recent free Elden Ring Colosseum update. One of these is primarily aimed at players abusing a weapon moveset exploit in Elden Ring PvP, but the other affects anyone exploring the main map of the open-world game, potentially making both co-op and invasions almost impossible.

The Elden Ring multiplayer bug in question prevents players from being able to see other players’ positions on the compass and map during multiplayer sessions outside of the Colosseums. Obviously, in a world as vast as that of Elden Ring, not being able to see where the host is can make tracking them down in either co-op or PvP invasions almost impossible – especially if they don’t want to be found! Thankfully, FromSoftware says this should now be fixed.

The update also fixes a bug that allowed players to hold certain weapons in their left hand and utilise their crouching attacks on all manner of right-hand weapons. This has understandably led to some nasty PvP shenanigans, so the developer has stepped in to put the kibosh on it before it has too much chance to run roughshod over the Elden Ring PvP meta.

You’ll need to make sure that you’ve applied the Elden Ring 1.08.1 update if you want to play online, so ensure that you’re running the latest version of the game before booting it up and you should be good to go.

It’s obviously encouraging to see FromSoftware keeping on top of its balancing, especially with the introduction of Elden Ring PvP arenas and a tease for Elden Ring DLC at The Game Awards as director Hidetaka Miyazaki says the team has “several more things” planned for the game’s future.

Whether you’re planning to head into the Colosseums, invade some players, or engage in jolly cooperation, you’ll want to make certain you’re rocking one of the best Elden Ring builds to establish dominance over your foes. Hopefully it isn’t long before we hear more about what’s next, too, because Twitch streamers are getting so good that they’re beating two copies of Elden Ring simultaneously with a mix of controller and dance pad.