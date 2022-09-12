Explore Elden Ring from your browser as RPG gets Google Street View

Can you imagine seeing one of those Google street view cars zooming around The Lands Between? Well, that seems to have been bugging Nassim Software, as they’ve created an Elden Ring street view map that lets you check out different points of interest in the FromSoftware fantasy game and interact with them like you’re using the 360 degree images on Google.

Fittingly called Elden Ring street view, there are only a few locations that you can interact with so far, but Nassim Software has made everything run so smoothly that the prospect of being able to see the entirety of the RPG game’s world from a different angle is incredibly enticing. Nassim Software also plans to add more street view locations to the game in batches, so check back periodically.

If you open up the Elden Ring street view website on mobile, you can even use your gyroscope feature to navigate each 360 degree image via your own movements, almost like you’re playing Elden Ring in VR.

From Nassim Software’s comments on Reddit, it appears as though these images were made via a free camera mod for Elden Ring, a colossal number of screenshots, and a piece of software that helps bring all the images together into larger panoramas.

Nassim Software has also made a very similar street view project for Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which created 360 degree images from across the land of Hyrule. It also turns out that Elden Ring presented much less of a challenge for Nassim Software, as he writes on Reddit:

“Glad to report that it’s way easier for Elden Ring! The free cam mod allows you to freeze time which makes it easy for the panorama software to combine the screenshots without producing artefacts.”

If you want to check out Nassim Software’s Elden Ring street view project, it has its very own website, and you should follow their YouTube channel as well, to stay up to date with any new and exciting ideas.

