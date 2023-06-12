Evade codes June 2023

What are the current Evade codes? If you’re a fan of horror-based Roblox games, then you may want to check out Evade. You need to flee from the pursuing image files before they catch you. These terrifying images take many forms, including Freedy Fazbear, Sans, and even the Angry Videogame Nerd. The better you perform, the more currency you can get to buy items to help you in the next game.

As a horror game with no gacha system, there aren’t all that many new Evade codes. From what we can tell, new codes come once in a blue moon, so you may miss out when they are announced. There are plenty of other Roblox games that do have codes, so you might want to grab some free stuff by entering Project Slayers codes, Striker Odyssey codes, and Motorcycle Mayhem codes in-game.

New Evade codes

Here are the latest Evade codes:

luckyday – Four Clover pin

– Four Clover pin therealdeal – Bird Badge

Expired codes

1bill

HolidayUpdateFix

HolidayUpdateFixEXP

NewYears2023

How do I redeem Evade codes?

Redeeming Evade codes is done fairly similarly to other Roblox games. You can get these cool accessories by following these step-by-step instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Evade.

Click the Twitter bird icon.

Enter your code in the text box and press enter to submit the code.

How do I get more Evade codes?

Sadly, it seems that codes don’t get sent out regularly and are usually to celebrate certain days or apologize for downtime in January this year. You can watch this guide or Hexagon Development’s Twitter feed for new codes when they come in.

While there aren’t all that many Evade codes, we will be regularly checking to see if more appear in the future so you’re up-to-date. For the main platform, we also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023, or perhaps the hottest Roblox music codes are up your street. If you are new to the wacky world of Roblox, you may be wondering is Roblox safe for your child to play – check out our guide to stay up to date.