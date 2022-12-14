Is Roblox safe? Roblox isn’t simply another Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) title, it’s a platform that lets its users “create adventures, play games, roleplay, and learn with friends.” Everyone gets their own virtual toolbox to create their own Roblox games, powered by the easy-to-use, lightweight programming language, Lua.

The result is a huge range of Roblox games that look similar with their blocky, Lego-esque aesthetic. Thankfully, then, there are options to filter games by genre and popularity.

Once you’re in, you create your own avatar that stays with you across each Roblox game. Want to wear a white top hat as you start your new job at a virtual pizza company? You can. Or, how about Doge’s head, suspended in thin air beside you as you dive into the tranquil Quill Lake? With the best Roblox games, you do you.

Is Roblox safe?

Roblox games are aimed at families and children, so don’t worry, there are plenty of measures in place to help keep children safe. Roblox is part of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). All this information is detailed in the Roblox Parent’s Guide.

How to get a Roblox login

To get your Roblox login, all you need to do is create a username and password, then add your birthday and gender. And then, after you’ve accepted all the necessary terms and conditions, you’re ready to start your Roblox download. The Roblox download is only a small one, too, at roughly 2MB.

To download Roblox, play most of the games it hosts, and sign up, is completely free. But there are some games, cosmetic items, and building tools that require Roblox’s virtual currency: Robux.

Robux can either be bought with real money or earned by creating popular games. If you create a game that pulls in many players you can get a share of the revenue from in-game ads and even charge for access to your games. You can also choose to pay for the optional Roblox Builder’s Club which lets you go ad-free and join more groups.

That’s everything you need to know about Roblox’s logins and whether it’s safe. Our guide to the best free PC games has some other options for free-to-play games, or you can find some Roblox music codes and Roblox promo codes for the best tunes and in-game freebies alike.