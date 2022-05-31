F1 22 PC version will include VR mode and better AI

Summer is almost here, which means a new edition of the F1 racing game series is lining up on the grid. The F1 22 PC version arrives July 1, and this year’s edition will include some spiffy new features, including a built-in VR mode on PC.

A new trailer for F1 22 showcases the additions coming with this year’s edition of the official Formula 1 racing game. F1 22 supports the Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift headsets, but you can also play in two-player split-screen multiplayer mode if you prefer a more shared racing experience.

Codemasters and EA Sports have added some helpful new features that will benefit both new and veteran players, too. There’s a new adaptive AI that’s better able to tailor the challenge to an individual player’s skill level, as well as a new accessible handling system that allows players to dial back on the complexity of F1 driving to find a point where they’re comfortable. Of course, experienced F1 drivers will find plenty to dig into, too.

Here’s the new features trailer:

F1 22 also features updates to this season’s circuits, which include Spain, Australia, and Abu Dhabi, as well as the Miami Grand Prix.

This year’s F1 also features a new F1 Life social hub, where you’ll be able to show off collectibles, achievements, cars, and fashion accessories you’ve picked up in the game. It also serves as F1 22’s multiplayer lobby, so you and your friends can compare trophies and hats when you’re off the track.

Check the F1 22 system requirements if you’re wondering whether your PC has the horsepower required this season.