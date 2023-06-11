Fable 4 trailer features a witty Richard Ayoade

Fable 4 finally reappeared at the Xbox and Starfield showcase today, as the classic RPG game has promised to make a return – with Richard Ayoade in tow. While you wait for the Fable 4 release date, we’ve got everything you need to know about Fable 4 right here.

British actor and comedian Richard Ayoade featured heavily in the trailer, as we saw CGI recreations of what we can expect while playing.

“I’m here to conquer the vegetable – not a euphemism,” Ayoade says, which is very in keeping with the Fable series.

You should also know that it’s been renamed to just “Fable,” but we didn’t get a release date, sadly. Check out the footage below.

We were already under the impression that the new Fable will be at the Xbox showcase due to a tease a few weeks ago too. The official Xbox Twitter shared a video showing both a glittery trail and a piece of music, and both of these things felt oddly reminiscent of the Fable games: namely the glitter dust trails and the Bowerstone theme.

We last saw Fable at the 2020 Xbox showcase, as the Playground Games-developed title appeared in a CGI trailer with not much else to go off.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN's coverage of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase alongside Summer Game Fest.

