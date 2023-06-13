Grab some of the greatest RPG games ever for dirt cheap

Obsidian is known for making some of the best, well-fleshed-out, and engaging RPG games on the market, so to celebrate the developer’s 20th anniversary there’s a massive Steam sale that offers up a slew of the studio’s RPG games on the cheap – from Fallout New Vegas to The Outer Wilds, there’s something for everyone.

From Fallout New Vegas to The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity to Pentiment, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 to Grounded, this is a studio that doesn’t miss. Even our first look at Avowed gameplay from the Xbox Showcase impressed us, as the bright and colorful fantasy game wants to be deeper than it is wide.

Obsidian Steam sale

There are a lot of base games and DLCs available in the Obsidian Steam sale, so we’re going to highlight some of the best RPGs you can pick up until the sale ends on June 19.

Fallout New Vegas is $2.49 / £2.24

The Outer Worlds is $19.79 / £16.49

Pentiment is $13.39 / £10.04

Pillars of Eternity is $7.49 / £5.74

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is $9.99 / £7.49

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 is $3.49 / £2.51

South Park The Stick of Truth is $7.49 / £6.49

Grounded is $23.99 / £20.99

Obsidian’s back catalog is filled with consistent role-playing bangers for all tastes. Fantasy fans have Pillars of Eternity, sci-fi fans have The Outer Worlds, post-apocalypse fans have Fallout New Vegas, and Star Wars fans even have one of the best games ever made too.

Be sure to check out a lot of these game offers on Steam, but if you don’t care too much about owning digital copies and are a PC Game Pass subscriber, a lot of these games are on the service because of Obsidian’s place as a first-party studio.

If you want even more of the best games available on PC, we’ve broken down the essential open-world games alongside the biggest free Steam games you need to try as well.