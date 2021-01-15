Massive Fallout: New Vegas mod The Frontier is finally out after 7 years

The Fallout modding community is buzzing today thanks to the release of Fallout – The Frontier, a gigantic mod project for Fallout: New Vegas that adds a full new game’s worth of content to Obsidian’s iconic RPG game.

Fallout – The Frontier moves the action to the snowy streets of Portland, Oregon. However, many of the players remain the same: You’re a Courier, and you find yourself in the midst of a conflict between the New California Republic and the brutal Caesar’s Legion factions, and its three main questlines will take you beneath Portland’s streets to discover the city’s pre-war secrets.

This is a truly astonishing mod – not only does it add a new map that’s roughly the size of New Vegas’ Mojave, it also adds drivable vehicles, loads of new armours and more than 150 new weapons, and a thoughtfully written, mature storyline that doesn’t shy away from showing players the horrific ravages of nuclear war. It’s set before the events of the Battle of Hoover Dam, so that places it within the overarching Fallout timeline, but apart from the familiar factions, The Frontier is a wholly new Fallout story to explore and experience.

The creators say The Frontier is “without a doubt” the biggest mod ever released for Fallout: New Vegas (or any Fallout game, for that matter), and while we can’t independently verify that, there’s plenty in the mod to support the claim. Here’s the trailer:

Head over to Nexus Mods to download Fallout – The Frontier. You’ll also need the 4GB Patcher, the New Vegas Script Extender, the JIP LN NVSE Plugin, and the User Interface Organizer mod. The developers of The Frontier also recommend using New Vegas Anti-Crash and the Mod Configuration Menu.

Just be sure to follow the directions on the info page for The Frontier carefully, and you should be good to start exploring post-apocalypse Portland. There’s also a dedicated page on Steam, which may be an easier way to get everything working together.