Ubisoft Forward stream – watch Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and more here

Ubisoft Forward is getting underway, and with it a whole load of information on the publisher’s lineup of upcoming PC games. Even with E3 gone, the summer game announcement schedule is deep in progress, and today should bring us plenty of details ahead of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date, the Far Cry 6 release date, and the Watch Dogs Legion release date.

Aside from the games, it’s impossible to ignore what’s been going on with Ubisoft more broadly right now – in the wake of unrest from within the company as a result of reported sexual harassment and misconduct over the years, a number of Ubisoft executives have resigned or been replaced. The company says today’s show has been pre-recorded, and will not address these issues in any capacity.

With all that in mind, however, Ubisoft’s still planning to showcase its games today, alongside a Watch Dogs 2 giveaway to encourage you to tune in. You can check out the stream for yourself below, and we’ll keep this page updated with a running list of the big news and announcements from the show.

The Ubisoft Forward pre-show starts at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST, and the full show will kick off one hour later at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 PDT / 20:00 BST.

Stick with us for updates throughout the show.

Dance like never before in a virtual paradise in Season 3 of Just Dance 🌴🕺! Explore 3 new songs, rediscover 3 iconic songs, and groove to a new playlist. #JustDance2020 pic.twitter.com/TwsSgPNGKH — Just Dance 2020 (@justdancegame) July 12, 2020

Just Dance 2020 shows off some new content

Per tradition, Ubisoft kicks things off by showing off Just Dance – not the next game, but some new content for for Just Dance 2020.

Summer in Hollywood has just kicked off in The Crew 2, and we're not stopping there! Get the 1967 Volkswagen Beetle for 1 Crew Credit now through July 14 and catch a sneak peek of what's to come for Year 3 in Motornation. pic.twitter.com/jnXfTbJzgy — The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) July 12, 2020

The Crew 2 Year 3 gets a brief teaser

The Crew 2 is still trucking along, and while Ubisoft mostly showed off some recent existing updates, the studio also provided a brief teaser for Year 3.

An exciting endurance challenge is coming back to the Trials franchise – the Gigatrack! The Gigatrack tests your skills as the longest track in a Trials game EVER! Ready for the challenge? Available for free on July 16. pic.twitter.com/XB06ziDac5 — Trials Rising (@TrialsGames) July 12, 2020

Trials Rising gets the gigatrack on July 16

Season 6 of Trials Rising rolls on, and the devs detail the next big addition.

AI Teammates are here, Ghosts. Fury, Fixit, and Vasily have got your back. Customize their look, loadout, and behavior when the free update drops July 15. — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) July 12, 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s AI teammates get detailed

After a lengthy wait, Ubisoft has finally broken down everything you need to know about Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s impending AI teammates, landing July 15.

Get your first look at new #WatchDogsLegion gameplay now. Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance. Coming Oct 29th. — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) July 12, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion is out October 29, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion got a fresh gameplay overview, along with the news that the game is due to launch on October 29.

Brawlhalla mobile release date set for August 6

Brawlhalla’s iOS and Android ports are coming August 6, with full cross-play.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is still coming soon

The mobile iteration of the Tom Clancy universe is still your only chance to see Sam Fisher in action for the foreseeable future.