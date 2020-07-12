Several Ubisoft executives resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Ubisoft has announced some high-level personnel changes within the company. This shake-up comes as part of the publisher’s affirmation to improve its workplace culture following a wave of allegations from current and former staff regarding harassment and sexual misconduct.

In a press release, it was revealed that Serge Hascoët, the chief creative officer, and Yannis Mallat, the managing director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, have both stepped down, effective immediately. Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft’s CEO and co-founder, will take on Hascoët’s duties for the time being, during which time he will oversee a “complete overhaul” of how all the company’s development teams work together and collaborate.

In addition, Ubisoft is currently looking for a new global head of HR, in lieu of Cécile Cornet leaving the role. Her replacement will be filled in concert with an industry-leading recruitment firm, with the existing HR practices to be audited and reshaped by an international management consulting firm Ubisoft is in the final stages of hiring. “Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees,” Guillemot said in a statement. “This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviours are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised – and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture.”

Ubisoft launched an investigation into the allegations leveled against it by employees past and present on social media of workplace harassment and abuse in late June. Following this, a second announcement was made last week that there would be corporate changes within the games publisher.

