The cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 cheapest 84 rated players can save you a lot of headaches, and save you a fair amount of coins if you buy players in advance. A lot of SBCs in the football game require a minimum team rating to complete, and now that the chemistry requirements have been scrapped for most of the new challenges in Ultimate Team, jumbling a high-rated team together is easier than ever.

SBCs like the Cody Gakpo POTM are coming out regularly, and from what we’ve seen so far, EA has decided to get rid of the chemistry requirements for these player challenges to focus on team rating. Knowing which of these high-rated players are the cheapest, and having a few of them in your club isn’t a bad idea if you enjoy adding these unique SBC players to your team. Prices can fluctuate, so stay ahead of the curve with the cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23:

Cheapest 84 rated players

Player Position Team League Price Yassine Bounou GK Sevilla LaLiga 1,800 coins Eden Hazard LW Real Madrid LaLiga 1,900 coins Iker Muniain LM Bilbao LaLiga 1,900 coins Youri Tielemans CM Leicester Premier League 1,900 coins Declan Rice CDM West Ham Premier League 1,900 coins Thomas Partey CDM Arsenal Premier League 1,900 coins Ivan Perisic LM Spurs Premier League 1,900 coins Angel Di Maria RW Juventus Serie A 1,900 coins Mats Hummels CB Dortmund Bundesliga 1,900 coins Joel Matip CB Liverpool Premier League 2,000 coins Kieran Trippier RB Newcastle Premier League 2,000 coins Carvajal RB Real Madrid LaLiga 2,000 coins Mikel Oryarzabal LW Sociedad LaLiga 2,000 coins Dusan Vlahovic ST Juventus Serie A 2,000 coins Leonardo Bonucci CB Juventus Serie A 2,000 coins Mateo Kovacic CM Chelsea Premier League 2,100 coins Wilfred Ndidi CDM Leicester Premier League 2,100 coins Hakan Calhanoglu CM Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins Stefan de Vrij CB Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins Samir Handanovic GK Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins Edin Dzeko ST Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins Sergio Ramos CB PSG Ligue 1 2,100 coins Jack Grealish LW Manchester City Premier League 2,200 coins Jadon Sancho LW Manchester United Premier League 2,200 coins Mason Mount CAM Manchester City Premier League 2,200 coins

Those are the cheapest 84 rated players from the top leagues in Europe. A lot of them are usable at this early stage of FIFA 23 and would make great teammates alongside players like POTM Rashford. If you’re looking to add even more depth to your club, we have solutions to the Advanced, Puzzle Master, and Around The World SBCs, all of which give excellent packs back as a reward for completion.