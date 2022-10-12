The cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 cheapest 84 rated players can save you a lot of headaches, and save you a fair amount of coins if you buy players in advance. A lot of SBCs in the football game require a minimum team rating to complete, and now that the chemistry requirements have been scrapped for most of the new challenges in Ultimate Team, jumbling a high-rated team together is easier than ever.
SBCs like the Cody Gakpo POTM are coming out regularly, and from what we’ve seen so far, EA has decided to get rid of the chemistry requirements for these player challenges to focus on team rating. Knowing which of these high-rated players are the cheapest, and having a few of them in your club isn’t a bad idea if you enjoy adding these unique SBC players to your team. Prices can fluctuate, so stay ahead of the curve with the cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23:
Cheapest 84 rated players
|Player
|Position
|Team
|League
|Price
|Yassine Bounou
|GK
|Sevilla
|LaLiga
|1,800 coins
|Eden Hazard
|LW
|Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|1,900 coins
|Iker Muniain
|LM
|Bilbao
|LaLiga
|1,900 coins
|Youri Tielemans
|CM
|Leicester
|Premier League
|1,900 coins
|Declan Rice
|CDM
|West Ham
|Premier League
|1,900 coins
|Thomas Partey
|CDM
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|1,900 coins
|Ivan Perisic
|LM
|Spurs
|Premier League
|1,900 coins
|Angel Di Maria
|RW
|Juventus
|Serie A
|1,900 coins
|Mats Hummels
|CB
|Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|1,900 coins
|Joel Matip
|CB
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|2,000 coins
|Kieran Trippier
|RB
|Newcastle
|Premier League
|2,000 coins
|Carvajal
|RB
|Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|2,000 coins
|Mikel Oryarzabal
|LW
|Sociedad
|LaLiga
|2,000 coins
|Dusan Vlahovic
|ST
|Juventus
|Serie A
|2,000 coins
|Leonardo Bonucci
|CB
|Juventus
|Serie A
|2,000 coins
|Mateo Kovacic
|CM
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|2,100 coins
|Wilfred Ndidi
|CDM
|Leicester
|Premier League
|2,100 coins
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|CM
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|2,100 coins
|Stefan de Vrij
|CB
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|2,100 coins
|Samir Handanovic
|GK
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|2,100 coins
|Edin Dzeko
|ST
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|2,100 coins
|Sergio Ramos
|CB
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|2,100 coins
|Jack Grealish
|LW
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|2,200 coins
|Jadon Sancho
|LW
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|2,200 coins
|Mason Mount
|CAM
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|2,200 coins
Those are the cheapest 84 rated players from the top leagues in Europe. A lot of them are usable at this early stage of FIFA 23 and would make great teammates alongside players like POTM Rashford. If you’re looking to add even more depth to your club, we have solutions to the Advanced, Puzzle Master, and Around The World SBCs, all of which give excellent packs back as a reward for completion.