The cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Knowing the FIFA 23 cheapest 84 rated players can help you complete SBCs cheaper, and faster, so here are the cheapest high-rated players from the top leagues

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23: Eriksen takes a powerful shot on goal
The FIFA 23 cheapest 84 rated players can save you a lot of headaches, and save you a fair amount of coins if you buy players in advance. A lot of SBCs in the football game require a minimum team rating to complete, and now that the chemistry requirements have been scrapped for most of the new challenges in Ultimate Team, jumbling a high-rated team together is easier than ever.

SBCs like the Cody Gakpo POTM are coming out regularly, and from what we’ve seen so far, EA has decided to get rid of the chemistry requirements for these player challenges to focus on team rating. Knowing which of these high-rated players are the cheapest, and having a few of them in your club isn’t a bad idea if you enjoy adding these unique SBC players to your team. Prices can fluctuate, so stay ahead of the curve with the cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23:

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23: a transfer market search for football player Jack Grealish

Cheapest 84 rated players

Player Position Team League Price
Yassine Bounou GK Sevilla LaLiga 1,800 coins
Eden Hazard LW Real Madrid LaLiga 1,900 coins
Iker Muniain LM Bilbao LaLiga 1,900 coins
Youri Tielemans CM Leicester Premier League 1,900 coins
Declan Rice CDM West Ham Premier League 1,900 coins
Thomas Partey CDM Arsenal Premier League 1,900 coins
Ivan Perisic LM Spurs Premier League 1,900 coins
Angel Di Maria RW Juventus Serie A 1,900 coins
Mats Hummels CB Dortmund Bundesliga 1,900 coins
Joel Matip CB Liverpool Premier League 2,000 coins
Kieran Trippier RB Newcastle Premier League 2,000 coins
Carvajal RB Real Madrid LaLiga 2,000 coins
Mikel Oryarzabal LW Sociedad LaLiga 2,000 coins
Dusan Vlahovic ST Juventus Serie A 2,000 coins
Leonardo Bonucci CB Juventus Serie A 2,000 coins
Mateo Kovacic CM Chelsea Premier League 2,100 coins
Wilfred Ndidi CDM Leicester Premier League 2,100 coins
Hakan Calhanoglu CM Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins
Stefan de Vrij CB Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins
Samir Handanovic GK Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins
Edin Dzeko ST Inter Milan Serie A 2,100 coins
Sergio Ramos CB PSG Ligue 1 2,100 coins
Jack Grealish LW Manchester City Premier League 2,200 coins
Jadon Sancho LW Manchester United Premier League 2,200 coins
Mason Mount CAM Manchester City Premier League 2,200 coins

Those are the cheapest 84 rated players from the top leagues in Europe. A lot of them are usable at this early stage of FIFA 23 and would make great teammates alongside players like POTM Rashford. If you’re looking to add even more depth to your club, we have solutions to the Advanced, Puzzle Master, and Around The World SBCs, all of which give excellent packs back as a reward for completion.

