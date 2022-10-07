FIFA 23 Advanced SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Advanced SBC is contained within the League and Nation Hybrid group of, ahem, advanced SBCs. It asks for a mixture of four nations and three leagues, with a high squad chemistry requirement on top. The reward for completing the challenge is a Mega Pack, worth 35k coins, which gives 30 players, consumables, and cosmetic items, including 18 rares, so it’s well worth your time.

The Advanced SBC is the second challenge in the League and Nation Hybrid group, so with this and the Puzzle Master solution, you’re already halfway to nabbing that Rare Mega Pack, giving you an excellent opportunity to add a FUT Hero, or even an Icon into your club. Here is our quick and cheap solution to the Advanced SBC.

Cheapest Advanced SBC squad

The key to unlocking this SBC is utilising the maximum number of same-nation players you’re allowed, with Spanish players making up the bulk of the squad’s chemistry. Using Spanish players from the first and second divisions of LaLiga ensures meeting the chemistry level isn’t a problem. The inclusion of Diogo Costa doesn’t gain any additional chemistry for the team, but he rounds out the nationality and league requirements.

Player Position Nationality League Price Rui Silva GK Portugal LaLiga 850 Raul Albiol CB Spain LaLiga 650 Aritz Elustondo CB Spain LaLiga 750 Juan Foyth RB Argentina LaLiga 350 Lucas Boye ST Argentina LaLiga 400 Carlos Neva LB Spain LaLiga Smartbank (ESP 2) 350 Campana CM Spain LaLiga Smartbank (ESP 2) 350 Pepelu CM Spain LaLiga Smartbank (ESP 2) 450 Ruben Rochina RM Spain LaLiga Smartbank (ESP 2) 750 Myrto Uzuni LM Albania LaLiga Smartbank (ESP 2) 350 Diogo Costa GK Portugal Liga NOS 400

With the Advanced SBC complete you’ll now be rewarded with a Mega Pack, giving you a great opportunity to pull one of the newly released TOTW players.

Completing SBCs like Around The World and First XI also gives you opportunities to net one of the OTW cards; dynamic players who could receive upgrades depending on how well they perform in real life.