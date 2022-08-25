FIFA 23 chemistry guide

The FIFA 23 chemistry system is going to ruin anyone’s plan to bring forward old squads from previous Ultimate Team modes, because it’s getting a complete overhaul this year. The world renowned sports game has relied on Ultimate Team as its flagship mode for some years now, and one constant has been the chemistry mechanics, only seeing small iterations as the years have gone on.

Until now, squads were often limited thanks to the weight of chemistry links needing to be perfect to avoid a negative impact on your players, even for icons who naturally got a chemistry boost. Thankfully, EA has two-footed those shackles off the pitch in the biggest shake-up to chemistry since its conception. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 chemistry system, so you can start crafting teams.

Positional chemistry links are gone

No doubt the most significant change is the removal of positional chemistry links. Historically, these forced you to link players who line up alongside each other on the pitch via their league or nation. Failure to get green links would negatively impact your player’s chemistry rating, and thus, their in-game stats.

In practice, this has led to repetitive teams and a narrow meta that has ensured most competitive players use the same tried and tested combinations. FIFA 23 switches this up by removing positional links, now having chemistry defined by everyone in your squad.

For example, Liverpool’s full-back duo of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t share any link in the FIFA 22 system due to them being on opposite sides of the pitch. That seems like something of an oversight when you consider the gut-busting defenders have been a key part of Liverpool’s success in recent years.

FIFA 23 changes this up. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will positively impact each other’s chemistry rating on FIFA 23 as a full-pitch view is taken instead. Players will have between zero and three chemistry (ditching the old 10-point system), highlighted by three diamonds on each FUT card. A handy panel on the left side of the FUT tactics screen will provide you with a snapshot of each player’s chemistry rating. No more amber and red links ruining the view.

Negative chemistry is no more

EA’s desire to promote creativity and fresh teams thankfully doesn’t stop there. Fans will rejoice at the confirmation that your squad will no longer suffer negative impacts if they aren’t on the highest chemistry rating possible. All players will perform at their base stats even if they have zero chemistry with the rest of your team.

This essentially means you will no longer be forced to rip up your entire XI if you want to try out different players. New in-form Robert Lewandowski on the market but your team is made up of Premier League stars, none of whom hail from Poland? The Barcelona striker could now be worth a shot.

Secondary positions

To up customisation options even more, most players on FIFA 23 will be equipped with a secondary position that mimics their versatility in real life. Fancy moving Manchester City marauder Joao Cancelo from left-back to right-back? Now you can. Do you think left-winger Heung Min Son would be the perfect solution to your conundrum in the centre forward spot? Make the switch.

The most adaptable players can have up to three secondary positions. Gareth Southgate’s dream to play a full-back in every position may finally come true.

FUT Icons and Heroes

A couple of tweaks are also being made to how chemistry works for FUT Icons and Heroes. Although these legendary names have always been straightforward to fit into teams due to their easier chemistry restraints, it’s worth noting how to get the maximum potential out of them in FIFA 23.

Icons and Heroes will always be on full chemistry if they are playing in the right position. Both also provide an extra boost; Icons will count as two players towards their nation and Heroes will count as two players for their league.

All of the above should contribute to a more interesting field on FIFA 23. While a meta will quickly show itself, it’s exciting to see how greater variety and tactical options play out.

Fancy learning about everything new in the main single player mode? Our FIFA 23 career mode guide tells all, while our guide on how to get FIFA 23 early access is what you need if you’re hankering to play it as soon as possible.