FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution

The FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution requires a low rated team containing exactly five leagues, so here's the cheapest and quickest solution to get the rewards

Paul Kelly

Published:

FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution can seem simple at first, but it can be very easy to go overboard with the squad you submit. The reward for completing Give Me Five is a Premium Gold Players Pack, which is worth 25,000 coins, so it’s important to complete this SBC as cheaply as possible in order to get the most out of the challenge in the football game.

Give Me Five is the first segment in the Hybrid Leagues group of advanced challenges. If you’re struggling with other SBCs in the group, we have solutions for Seven League Boots and First XI, so you’ll have no trouble completing the rest of the group and nabbing that Jumbo Rare Players Pack.

FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution: a squad of ultimate team cards

Cheapest Give Me Five SBC squad

Player Position League Price
Robbin Ruiter GK Eredivisie 200 coins
Eirik Haugan CB Eliteserien 200 coins
Sekou Sylla LB Eredivisie 200 coins
Eirik Wichne RB Eliteserien 300 coins
Nouh Al Mousa CDM MBS Pro League 250 coins
Jamal Bajandouh CDM MBS Pro League 300 coins
Mauro Arambarri CDM LaLiga 600 coins
Patrick Vroegh CM Eredivisie 250 coins
Ludovic Blas CAM Ligue 1 650 coins
Bendik Bye RM Eliteserien 250 coins
Alexander Kirkevold ST Eliteserien 250 coins

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Once you’ve boxed off the entire Hybrid Leagues SBC group, we have solutions for Around The World and Puzzle Master SBCs, both of which also offer rare pack rewards. As the rewards for these advanced groups are untradable, they’re perfect for other player-focused SBCs like the Rashford POTM – unless you pull something like an RTTK player worthy of your starting XI, that is.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.