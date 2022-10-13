The FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution can seem simple at first, but it can be very easy to go overboard with the squad you submit. The reward for completing Give Me Five is a Premium Gold Players Pack, which is worth 25,000 coins, so it’s important to complete this SBC as cheaply as possible in order to get the most out of the challenge in the football game.

Give Me Five is the first segment in the Hybrid Leagues group of advanced challenges. If you’re struggling with other SBCs in the group, we have solutions for Seven League Boots and First XI, so you’ll have no trouble completing the rest of the group and nabbing that Jumbo Rare Players Pack.

Cheapest Give Me Five SBC squad

Player Position League Price Robbin Ruiter GK Eredivisie 200 coins Eirik Haugan CB Eliteserien 200 coins Sekou Sylla LB Eredivisie 200 coins Eirik Wichne RB Eliteserien 300 coins Nouh Al Mousa CDM MBS Pro League 250 coins Jamal Bajandouh CDM MBS Pro League 300 coins Mauro Arambarri CDM LaLiga 600 coins Patrick Vroegh CM Eredivisie 250 coins Ludovic Blas CAM Ligue 1 650 coins Bendik Bye RM Eliteserien 250 coins Alexander Kirkevold ST Eliteserien 250 coins

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Once you’ve boxed off the entire Hybrid Leagues SBC group, we have solutions for Around The World and Puzzle Master SBCs, both of which also offer rare pack rewards. As the rewards for these advanced groups are untradable, they’re perfect for other player-focused SBCs like the Rashford POTM – unless you pull something like an RTTK player worthy of your starting XI, that is.