FIFA OTW Sterling SBC solution

The FIFA OTW Sterling SBC has been released, and if you’re looking to add pace and trickery to your Ultimate Team, he could be a winner. The SBC contains only two segments, an 85-rated squad, and an 86-rated squad. If you consider how potent Sterling can be in front of goal, and the seeming resurgence of Chelsea, he could be in for more than a few upgrades over the course of the season.

Ones To Watch cards gain upgrades throughout the year if the player in question earns themselves a TOTW card, with the OTW variant matching the highest overall rating. Two segments of an SBC could seem like a bargain in a few months’ time if you have a 90-rated winger in your club. Here’s a cheap solution so you can get your hands on OTW Sterling.

Cheap Sterling OTW SBC solution

The first segment of the Sterling OTW SBC simply requires a squad rating of 85 with the inclusion of one Chelsea player. The lack of a chemistry requirement means you can use any high-rated, untradable players you have in your club from SBCs like First XI. If you’re forced to buy the entire squad, here is a cheap solution:

Rodri – Manchester City – 87

– Manchester City – 87 Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan – 86

– Inter Milan – 86 Filip Kostic – Juventus – 85

– Juventus – 85 Yann Sommer – M’gladbach – 85

– M’gladbach – 85 Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea – 84

– Chelsea – 84 Iker Muniain – Bilbao – 84

– Bilbao – 84 Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto – 84

– Toronto – 84 Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus – 84

– Juventus – 84 Mats Hummels – Dortmund – 84

– Dortmund – 84 Ivan Perisic – Spurs – 84

– Spurs – 84 Gerard Pique – Barcelona – 83

The second segment of the Sterling OTW SBC has a slightly higher squad rating requirement, sitting at 86, but only needs one Premier League player. This segment has no minimum chemistry you need to achieve. Here is a cheap 86-rated squad that you can submit to complete the SBC:

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich – 89

– Bayern Munich – 89 Rodri – Manchester City – 87

– Manchester City – 87 Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan – 86

– Inter Milan – 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio – 86

– Lazio – 86 Thiago Silva – Chelsea – 86

– Chelsea – 86 Filip Kostic – Juventus – 85

– Juventus – 85 Yann Sommer – M’gladbach – 85

– M’gladbach – 85 Iker Muniain – Bilbao – 84

– Bilbao – 84 Mats Hummels – Dortmund – 84

– Dortmund – 84 Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus – 84

– Juventus – 84 Yuri Berchiche – Bilbao – 82

If you decide to complete the Sterling OTW SBC, make sure you keep track of the TOTW as it’s the main avenue for upgrades for a Ones To Watch player. If you’re struggling to make up the requirements for these two segments, we have solutions to the Puzzle Master and Around The World SBCs, both of which give rare packs on completion.