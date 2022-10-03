FIFA 23 TOTW 3 predictions: Haaland, Foden and Ben Yedder

The FIFA 23 TOTW 3 predictions are in, and it’s looking bright for Premier League fans. With the international break over, domestic teams got back on their grind for silverware; both Arsenal and Manchester City were victorious in their local derbies, and Brighton shocked everyone by holding Liverpool to a draw at Anfield.

The Team Of The Week is a group of special cards that are released in FIFA 23 every Wednesday, celebrating the top performers by giving them a special card in the football game. Each special card gets an upgrade in rating, and their in-game stats are increased, with some players getting a position change depending on where they played in that particular game. Here are our top FIFA 23 TOTW 3 predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 starting XI predictions

GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds, Premier League) – Kept a clean sheet even after his team went down to ten men, making multiple saves in the process.

(Leeds, Premier League) – Kept a clean sheet even after his team went down to ten men, making multiple saves in the process. RWB: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille, Ligue 1) – Bagged himself a goal, assisted two others, and kept a clean sheet.

(Marseille, Ligue 1) – Bagged himself a goal, assisted two others, and kept a clean sheet. CB: Chris Smalling (Roma, Serie A) – The centre-back scored the goal that saw his side runout 2-1 victors against rivals Inter Milan.

(Roma, Serie A) – The centre-back scored the goal that saw his side runout 2-1 victors against rivals Inter Milan. CB: Connor Coady (Everton, Premier League) – Scored his first goal for Everton after going 1-0 down, commencing the comeback that would see his team run out 2-1 winners.

(Everton, Premier League) – Scored his first goal for Everton after going 1-0 down, commencing the comeback that would see his team run out 2-1 winners. CM: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal, Premier League) – Not only did Xhaka score in the London derby, but he also earned the Man of the Match award for his display against Spurs.

(Arsenal, Premier League) – Not only did Xhaka score in the London derby, but he also earned the Man of the Match award for his display against Spurs. CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio, Serie A) – The centre-midfielder bagged two goals against Spezia, rounding off an impressive 4-0 result.

(Lazio, Serie A) – The centre-midfielder bagged two goals against Spezia, rounding off an impressive 4-0 result. CAM: Phil Foden (Manchester City, Premier League) – An absolute demolition job against local rivals Manchester United saw Phil Foden score his first Premier League hat trick.

(Manchester City, Premier League) – An absolute demolition job against local rivals Manchester United saw Phil Foden score his first Premier League hat trick. LW: Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Premier League) – Trossard bagged three goals against Liverpool at Anfield, seeing his team draw 3-3 in a match they were expected to not stand a chance in.

(Brighton, Premier League) – Trossard bagged three goals against Liverpool at Anfield, seeing his team draw 3-3 in a match they were expected to not stand a chance in. RM: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle, Premier League) – The Paraguayan scored two goals in a landslide victory against Fulham. His first goal was special, and will easily be in contention for Goal of the Month.

(Newcastle, Premier League) – The Paraguayan scored two goals in a landslide victory against Fulham. His first goal was special, and will easily be in contention for Goal of the Month. ST: Ben Yedder (Monaco, Ligue 1) – A mainstay for FIFA fans, the French striker managed a hattrick at the weekend. This will no doubt be his first of many in forms over the course of the season.

(Monaco, Ligue 1) – A mainstay for FIFA fans, the French striker managed a hattrick at the weekend. This will no doubt be his first of many in forms over the course of the season. ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Premier League) – Maybe the most nailed-on in form ever? Scoring three goals and setting up two more, the Norwegian was an absolute tour de force in the Manchester derby and fully deserves a special card this week, though we suspect we may be saying that fairly often this season.

It might be unlikely that so many Premier League cards will feature in the starting XI of TOTW 3, but with such potent performances all-round, it’s difficult to see how they can be excluded. It’s also worth saying that with Haaland currently having a OTW card in packs, it may be unlikely for him to make the TOTW in the same week. There’d be outrage if so though, for anyone who has packed his OTW card off the back of his move to Manchester City.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

If you haven’t managed to pack a special card yet, there is currently a FIFA 23 Rashford POTM card to earn through some SBCs, if you’re looking for some extra firepower up top. We’ve also got solutions for the Puzzle Master, First XI, and Around The World Advanced SBCs if you’re looking to complete those.