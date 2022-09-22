FIFA 23 soundtrack packed with nearly 100 songs from around the world

The FIFA 23 soundtrack features a dizzying array of artists contributing nearly 100 total songs, and it’s a selection meant to convey the worldwide love for the football game. Just like a good squad, the soundtrack features a healthy mix of established hitmakers and up-and-coming stars.

This year’s soundtrack features more low-key, feel-good ambient sounds and electronica than we’ve heard on FIFA soundtracks in the past. “Must Be Love,” the first hit single from Australian dance/house project Tseba and Electric Fields leads things off, but there are tracks by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bad Bunny, Harry Stone, and Milkblood in store as you move down the playlist.

“Aquamarine” by Danger Mouse, Black Thought, and Micahel Kiwanuka was an early standout as we browsed through the Spotify playlist, but as mentioned above, this is a big soundtrack, weighing in at 95 songs.

EA says the menu soundtrack itself includes 57 tunes from artists like FKA Twigs, Flume, Sampa the Great, Odesza, and more. Then in this year’s Volta Football, you can look forward to hearing Nas, Denzel Curry, Quevedo, Remi Wolf, and plenty of others.

