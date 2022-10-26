FIFA 23 trading methods and tips to earn coins fast

You’ll need to follow these FIFA 23 trading methods and tips if you want to make money in the transfer market, because it’s a harsh and volatile place. Everything from the football game’s meta, real-life events, and even EA leaks can impact the value of cards, sometimes with huge swings and dips taking place within a terrifying few minutes.

It’s not unusual for many players to spend more time trading than actually playing the game, which can make it a difficult market to follow if your time is limited. However, we’ve put together a number of tips that can steadily build your coins up with very little risk, especially if you’ve been unlucky with SBC rewards from challenges such as Puzzle Master, Around The World, and First XI. Oh, and without spending any real cash on what is an exploitative system if you go down that route. Time to get out the notepad.

Work within your means

This is a simple tip, but really important for players who are just starting out or don’t have many coins: spread your budget across multiple assets.

If you have 100,000 coins to spend, there is no point dropping 95,000 on one player. Higher value items take longer to sell, so you’ll be sitting around waiting for someone to pick up your single piece of treasure. It’s best to have half a million or so in the bank before flipping icons and high-cost stars, as it’s unhelpful to risk a loss before your club can stomach it.

You should focus on small, dependable transactions during the early stages of building your bank. Continue to fill your transfer list as things sell and the production line will be up and running in no time. Time is money and all that.

Snipe players who are undersold

Calm down, Call of Duty players. ‘Sniping’ doesn’t mean that here. Instead, this is the act of instantly purchasing a card that has been listed cheaper than its market value for a quick sale. People do this all the time and this technique has been a staple of trading for many years now.

Pick the player you want to invest in and use the filters to search for the lowest price they are most commonly listed at. Let’s say it’s 800 coins. Now it’s time to tweak the max buy price again, this time down 600 coins. You’ll likely be met with a message saying there are no variations of the card on the market for that price. That’s fine – this is us taking aim.

Search again. Again. And again. Get used to hitting search quickly on repeat. Before long, that player will appear for a cheaper price. Pull the trigger and relist for a profit. Rinse and repeat.

It’s a great idea to do this around 6pm UK time every day. This is when Team of the Week and other promotions are released, so other players will be opening packs. More packs leads to more supply, which is great news for those who are ready to snipe.

Never undersell

Building on that last tip, a simple rule should be to never undersell. There is no need to let any card go below its lowest and most common price. Many players lack the patience to snipe, so will just snap up the next best option. If you’ve put in the effort, that could very well be the card you sniped and relisted at market value.

Just to add to that, be sure to add ‘Buy it Now’ options to your listings. You’ll be amazed how a card doesn’t sell for 500 coins on open bid after an hour, but gets snapped up instantly at 600. If players need a card, they need it now.

Target SBC solutions

Squad Building Challenges massively impact the cost of players. If you need 11 Spanish players from 11 different leagues to unlock a reward, you can bet that one defender who resides in the Turkish Super Lig is going to cost a fair amount.

See which SBC pops up at 6pm, then take note of which solutions gain popularity. If there’s a vital ingredient to them, such as the only Brazilian right-back in the game who plays in China, head to the transfer market and buy as many as you can at a decent price.

Casual players will slowly work out the answer, and by the time they make their purchases, you’ll be sitting on a throne of digital gold.

React to who is doing well in real life

Unsurprisingly, players who are performing in the real world will fluctuate in price, particularly if they are likely to receive a Team of the Week card.

Has Bukayo Saka just notched a hat-trick in the North London derby? It’s too late. You should be looking to buy as many of him as you can as early as his match-winning performance takes shape.

If Saka goes on to receive that TOTW iteration, his normal gold card won’t be in packs for a week from Wednesday 6PM. That means he becomes more difficult to pull due to the lower odds of landing a TOTW selection.

Players who were hoping to use his special will often turn to the next best thing instead: his gold card. His gold card that you could have a pile of at an inflated price.

Don’t forget chemistry cards

It’s easy to just focus on players, but absolutely keep an eye on how much chemistry cards are selling for. The holy grail remains the Hunter card, which people will buy within seconds no matter the cost. If you get that rifle out again, you should be able to snipe without too much hassle.

Open bronze packs

If you don’t have the time to apply the other tips, fear not. Simply buying Bronze Packs with coins and listing all the items you receive should net you a profit over a little time.

It’s not uncommon for bronze players to sell for a couple of hundred coins or more, especially if there’s an SBC or Objective they can be included in. Fill your trade pile with as many bronze cards that you’ve packed as you can, keep it ticking over when things sell, and you’ll see a return.

It’s slow and won’t be for everyone, but it’s better than nothing if you don’t want to stalk the market each day.

Now, take your newfound wealth and go forth! Actually playing the game awaits and to help with that, we’ve got guides on things like the new FIFA 23 lengthy mechanic which is making certain players very strong indeed, how to do a McGeady Spin, and our RTTK tracker for all those European competition upgrades.