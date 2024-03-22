Final Fantasy 16 PC release date is “soon,” Yoshi-P says

While we’re going to have to keep waiting for the date and time, Final Fantasy producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida has confirmed that the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is on the way and coming “soon.”

Speaking at a panel at PAX East in Boston, Yoshi-P hit on a range of topics related to Final Fantasy 16, primarily about the upcoming DLC chapter for the RPG game, The Rising Tide. That’ll be launching for PlayStation 5 on April 18.

Final Fantasy fans on PC were hoping to get a firm Final Fantasy 16 PC release date at the panel, but Square Enix apparently isn’t quite ready to make that announcement just yet. However, as the panel closed, Yoshi-P thanked players who have already played the game.

“To those who already played the game, thank you so much for your support,” Yoshi-P said through his translator. “We are going to be releasing a PC version soon, and so your continued support on that is definitely appreciated as well.”

The panel can be viewed below in full. If you’re on a mobile device, scrub to the 1:16:10 mark for the brief comments on the PC launch.

On PC, Final Fantasy XVI will be pretty demanding, and you’ll definitely want to be running it off an SSD. A Final Fantasy XVI PC demo is also in the works, so you’ll be able to try it out before buying.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.