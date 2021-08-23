Final Fantasy XIV goes down for a nine-hour hotfix tonight

If you’ve got plans to go grinding in Final Fantasy XIV tonight, you’re going to need to seek out alternative entertainment. FFXIV is going down for a lengthy maintenance period in order to implement a hotfix and address some of the server issues lingering from the MMO’s recent explosion in popularity.

Final Fantasy XIV maintenance will begin on August 23 at 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT, or August 24 at 2am BST. Maintenance will last for nine hours, concluding on August 24 at 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST. The home world transfer service will be suspended 30 minutes before maintenance begins, too.

This period will cover the implementation of a new hotfix for patch 5.58, and will allow the devs to “conduct maintenance on the infrastructure”, as they explain in the announcement. The devs have spoken of broad plans to ease server congestion over the past handful of months, as the game has seen a recent surge in popularity – and the player population is likely to keep getting bigger as we inch toward the Endwalker release date.

For now, at least, you can get a taste of the Endwalker experience on your machine with the benchmark software.

