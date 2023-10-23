Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra issues a response, albeit a brief one, to the idea of a Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy XIV crossover from the latter’s director, Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida. With FFXIV Fan Fest London taking place over the weekend, Yoshida expressed interest in a Diablo 4 crossover with the MMO, but was unsure of how it would work.

Lots of Final Fantasy XIV crossovers are on the way with Dawntrail, and during the Fan Fest we got a look at a whole lot of new stuff coming to Final Fantasy XIV soon. From a FFXVI Clive Rosfield crossover to an Alliance Raid in FFXIV based on FFXI, there’s a lot in the pipeline.

At the London Fan Fest Yoshida also showed interest in a FFXIV Diablo crossover with the MMORPG game, but admitted that some differences are standing in the way.

“As you all know, Diablo has quite a ‘hardcore’ graphics outlook in terms of the world. In terms of the ratings it might be a bit difficult,” Yoshida says. “Of course, on the other hand we don’t really want to disappoint fans of the [Diablo] franchise as well – if we go for a softer version of Diablo in FFXIV, maybe that’s not what people want.”

Responding to a story regarding the possibility of the crossover, Ybarra has a potentially telling emoji, pictured below.

It’s not much, sure, but now we have confirmation that both sides of the potential Diablo 4 and FFXIV crossover are aware of the idea, and they could start having conversations about making it work.

I’m not making any promises to you or myself, but this is a good start. If you’re a big Eorzea fan I also took a look at the upcoming FFXIV Dawntrail Viper job, which is set to come with the expansion next year, alongside a new magic DPS job.

