You can get the best MMORPG ever for 50% off now, if you’re quick

Final Fantasy 14 is one of my all-time favorite games, and it’s my duty to try and recruit as many new sprouts to Eorzea’s whimsical world as I possibly can. If you haven’t yet delved deep within the lore-driven MMO from Square Enix, there’s no better time to give it a go than now as you can snag the game and all of its expansion packs for half the price. The deal won’t last forever, and I genuinely believe it to be one you shouldn’t miss.

It’s no secret that Final Fantasy 14 is massive, and it’s with good reason. As a dedicated Warrior of Light myself, I can attest to the fact that the iconic MMORPG has thousands of hours of chaos-causing fun to offer for all sorts of players. Love a casual, cozy experience where you simply decorate homes and tend to your own private island? FF14 has got you covered. Prefer a hardcore experience with challenging raids? Look to FF14.

Getting into the heart of the story itself would take me ages, so I’ll just say that the narrative design is top-tier in FF14. In fact, I’d call it one of my favorite Final Fantasy stories in general. The cast of characters you encounter is unforgettable, and the dialogue will leave you crying. Even if you think to yourself, “I hate MMORPGs,” the cat boys and girls of Eorzea will change your mind in a matter of minutes.

You can get Final Fantasy 14 and see why I’m so passionate about it now for 50% off right until Wednesday, January 17 via Square Enix. The discount applies to both the Complete Edition for $29.99 / £17.49, which contains the base game and its four expansions, as well as the Collector’s Edition, which comes with all that same game content and in-game bonus items from the DLC packs such as special mounts.

It’s the perfect time to experience the magic of FF14 too, since we’ve just entered the Heavensturn 2024 event period where you can obtain a cute minion and take part in an exclusive questline. This also gives you ample time to prepare for the Dawntrail release date, the momentous launch of Final Fantasy 14’s fifth major expansion pack.

While you consider joining us as a fresh-faced Warrior of Light, you can check out a few of our other favorite fantasy games if you find yourself drawn to Square’s stunning setting. Alternatively, browse through our rundown on the most fulfilling story games available to play right now if you’re more attracted to FF14’s gripping lore.

