Next week’s free game from Epic has a yeti in it

This week’s free PC game from the Epic Game Store has just gone live, and you know what that means: it means we get a look at the free game that’ll be on offer in a week’s time. Starting February 4, you’ll be able to claim a free copy of co-op RPG game For the King on Epic.

This won’t be the first time For the King has been available free on the Epic Games Store – it was offered back in April as well, but this will be another chance to grab it if you missed it the first time around. It uses a delightful papercraft style and JRPG combat system to tell the story of vengeance for a murdered king, and you can play it alone or with another player, either locally or online.

The environments are procedurally generated, so it’s like that saying about how you can never step in the same river twice. Plus, you’ll be able to customise all the members of your party too – and you can split control of your party up between you and your co-op partner.

Here’s the trailer:

Also, this yeti is in it:

If you’re more a Steam person, we’ve got a full list of the best free Steam games to play as well, so nobody needs to feel left out today.