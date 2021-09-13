Fortnite Toona Fish – where to find color bottles and character styles

Looking for all the Fortnite color bottle locations and character styles locations to unlock the Toona Fish styles in Fortnite? Similar to the Kymera skin in the last season of Fortnite, the Toona Fish is a highly customisable outfit that can be personalised using colour bottles found on the map. The island has been transformed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 due to the damage caused by the cubes crashing down from the sky. While the alien invasion may be over, a brand new threat has quickly taken its place – introducing a host of monsters through rifts on the island.

In addition to colour bottles, you can also find rainbow ink, which allows you to unlock specific character styles for your Toona Fish. There are character styles based on classic Fortnite skins to choose from, including the Red Knight, Love Ranger, and Cuddle Team Leader.

The Toona Fish skin is part of the battle pass, but you don’t need to have the skin unlocked to start gathering colour bottles and rainbow ink. Here’s everything you need to unlock Toona Fish styles, including where to find colour bottles and character style locations.

Color bottles locations in Fortnite

There are 21 varieties of coloured bottles scattered around the Fortnite island. To collect one of these colours, you need to search the specified locations to find three bottles.

Here are all the color bottle locations in Fortnite:

Knight Crimson – Fort Crumpet

– Fort Crumpet V-Labs Magenta – Misty Meadows

– Misty Meadows Cuddly Pink – Steamy Stacks

– Steamy Stacks Ruby Red – Lockie’s Lighthouse

– Lockie’s Lighthouse Renegade Red – Boney Burbs

– Boney Burbs Pumpkin Orange – The Orchard

– The Orchard Midas Gold – Catty Corner

– Catty Corner Desert Sand – wreckage west of Pleasant Park

– wreckage west of Pleasant Park Banana Yellow – Rainbow Rentals

– Rainbow Rentals Leafy Green – Stealthy Stronghold

– Stealthy Stronghold Recruit Green – Weeping Woods bridge

– Weeping Woods bridge Codename G.R.N . – Corny Crops

. – Corny Crops Ghoulish Green – Shanty Town

– Shanty Town Slurp Turquoise – Sludgy Swamp

– Sludgy Swamp Diamond Blue – Gorgeous Gorge

– Gorgeous Gorge Frozen Blue – Coral Castle

– Coral Castle Crystalline Blue – wreckage south of Dirty Docks

– wreckage south of Dirty Docks Brite Purple – Retail Row

– Retail Row Mesmerizing Violet – wreckage south of Believer Beach

– wreckage south of Believer Beach Robotic Grey – Destroyed Dish

– Destroyed Dish Stone Grey – Mount F8

How to unlock Fortnite character styles

To unlock character styles, players collect rainbow ink and unlock each character’s corresponding colour bottle. Just like the coloured bottles, you need to look for three bottles in set locations. You can find rainbow ink within any chests on Fortnite island.

Fortnite character style locations

Here are all the character styles locations in Fortnite:

Red Knight – Fort Crumpet

– Fort Crumpet Lexa – Misty Meadows

– Misty Meadows Cuddle Team Leader – Steamy Stacks

– Steamy Stacks Ruby – Lockie’s Lighthouse

– Lockie’s Lighthouse Renegade Red – Boney Burbs

– Boney Burbs Punk – The Orchard

– The Orchard Midas – Catty Corner

– Catty Corner Scorpion – wreckage west of Pleasant Park

– wreckage west of Pleasant Park Peely – Rainbow Rentals

– Rainbow Rentals Bushranger – Stealthy Stronghold

– Stealthy Stronghold Jonesy – Weeping Woods bridge

– Weeping Woods bridge Codename E.L.F. – Corny Crops

– Corny Crops Ghoul Trooper – Shanty Town

– Shanty Town Rippley – Sludgy Swamp

– Sludgy Swamp Diamond Diva – Gorgeous Gorge

– Gorgeous Gorge Snow Heart – Coral Castle

– Coral Castle Crystal – wreckage south of Dirty Docks

– wreckage south of Dirty Docks Brite Bomber – Retail Row

– Retail Row Mezmer – wreckage south of Believer Beach

– wreckage south of Believer Beach A.I.M. – Destroyed Dish

– Destroyed Dish Love Ranger – Mount F8

That’s everything you need to unlock additional Toona Fish styles in Fortnite. The battle royale game has been through a number of huge changes in the Season 8 update – check out our Fortnite NPC locations guide to see where all of the characters have moved to.